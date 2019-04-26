At playoff time, even the prime tenets of real estate do not hold up. All things considered, it’s not “Location, location, location,” it’s “Yes! Yes! Yes!”

That is to say, would just about everyone at Barclays Center on Friday night rather have been at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum? Yes.

Would the atmosphere, starting with the tailgating, have been much more frenzied on Hempstead Turnpike than Atlantic Avenue? Would the ice have been better? Yes.

Still, for the Islanders and their raucously passionate fans, is this immensely better than not being in the second round of the playoffs? Yes!

While the electricity for the opener of Islanders-Hurricanes was not Coliseum-caliber, it still had a solid playoff-game vibe. Everybody was determined to make the most of this night, and will do the same for every home game the rest of the way — regardless of the location.

No one figured it was going to be perfect, though. The electricity drained out of Barclays Center at 4:04 of overtime when Jordan Staal scored to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 victory, but it will be recharged Sunday.

“We’ve played half the season here. It’s like an old friend,” Barry Trotz said after he and his players became reacquainted with Barclays at the morning skate.

The place did rock right off the bat when Matt Martin leveled Hurricanes captain Justin Williams with a check. Fans were on their feet, ready to break into their “Yes! Yes! Yes!” goal chant, when Josh Bailey came in on a breakaway with 6:02 left in the first period (he was stopped by goalie Petr Mrazek).

Being in Brooklyn was a reminder why the Islanders were the best story in the NHL this season, what with their split home schedule and their stunning rise. All concerned had reason to be pleased because what has happened — a second consecutive series beginning at home, albeit a different home — was so unexpected.

And for many in attendance, it was all OK because they had seen so much worse. Take it from Robert Ceparano of Massapequa, who made the cover of Newsday in 2000 for organizing a protest against team ownership and Coliseum management for the sorry state of the whole operation. He called himself “giddy” Friday.

“I am now a 68-year-old man with Stage 3 prostate cancer and I never thought I could be so excited over a sporting event like this, even for my Islanders who have brought me so much joy over the years,” he said in an email from a Brooklyn-bound train. “I’ll never forget this run and how much happiness it has given me, raising me from an abyss that I never thought I’d be able to climb out of. What a thrill.”

Truth be told, this will be something of an all-road series for the Islanders. They are staying at a hotel this weekend, practicing at Barclays Center and commuting by subway. The one thing that made them feel at home was the sight of fans twirling Islander-orange towels. They did that at the request of Bob Nystrom, Mr. Islander, who narrated an opening video in which he said, “It doesn’t matter who they play, it doesn’t matter where they play . . . ”

His old team will have its hands full everywhere with the Hurricanes, who also exceeded expectations and have shown a free-spirited personality.

The Islanders will depend on the backing of people like those on the 3:11 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma on Friday, with their jerseys telling decades of Long Island stories: “SMITH 31,” “TONELLI 27,” “PECA 27,” “HEALY 35,” “VUKOTA 12,” “MARTIN 17,” “BARZAL 13.”

It was interesting that the moment they left the train at Atlantic Terminal, they heard an announcement inviting racing fans to take the Long Island Rail Road to Belmont Park. Belmont is the dream for the Islanders and their fans, the hope for their own permanent home rink.

For now, they all will do the best they can, exceedingly grateful to still be playing, wherever.