Marcus Stroman is the type of presence the Mets have needed and their fans have craved. He is the kind of pitcher who can make the top of the first inning seem like the bottom of the ninth.

We saw that, and definitely heard that, Friday night at Citi Field. This was sure to be a big game against the Nationals, probably the most significant one the Mets have had in three years. Stroman helped make it an occasion.

He did it by showing up at the ballpark in a Darryl Strawberry No. 18 Mets jersey. He did it by getting a hand when he jogged to the bullpen to begin his pregame warmup. He did it when he responded to louder cheers on his way back in by clapping for the fans. He did it by drawing roars for striking out five consecutive batters and by getting out of a jam in the sixth.

He did it despite having allowed a leadoff walk in the seventh to a batter who would score on Anthony Rendon’s home run against Justin Wilson.

For starters, he did it just by being on the roster. The fact that the Mets acquired him before the trade deadline made them a different kind of team, one that feels it can compete now, one that can draw pretty much a full house on a Friday night in August.

That the Mets acquired one of the best pitchers available rather than making some of their own best pitchers available said something. “It reinforces to the group that we intend to win and we intend to try to continue to put every ounce of our effort into giving this team, now and going forward, a chance to be competitive and we’re not going to mail anything in,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.

But Stroman is more than some rotisserie figures. He is not just one of the “pieces” about whom baseball lingo refers (personally, I prefer the term “people”). He has the same sparkle and sizzle he had while pitching for Patchogue-Medford High School.

“I think we’re going to find more and more about that as we go,” manager Mickey Callaway told reporters before the game. “Even when he’s in the weight room, our strength coaches are like, ‘This guy’s energy’s off the charts.’ He’s bouncing off the walls. He’s getting his work done. We’re excited he’s like that. It’s good to have different personalities. I’m sure you guys know how laid back most of our starters are, and to have one that’s a little bit of a different mold is pretty cool.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It would help if Stroman’s pitching becomes more like his fellow Mets starters. The new guy was better on Friday than he had been last Saturday but still was not great: six innings, nine hits, four runs, three walks, nine strikeouts, one home run allowed.

Still, there is more to the Mets now that Stroman is here. He is demonstrative without showing up the other team. He has a personality that can make fans want to show up.

“He’s a guy who likes big situations. He likes to compete. He knows how to pitch. He’s been in the game for so long,” said Robinson Cano, of whom Stroman has said he is a big admirer. “I’m a big fan of him, too. I love when he does the stuff on the mound. I love that.”

Stroman on Friday evoked loud “Let’s Go Mets!” chants in the first. He brought out the baritones (late colleague Marty Noble’s term for robust, from-the-gut cheers heard in pennant races). The pitcher’s presence means the Mets are going for it. Friday night was lively and fun at Citi Field.

At least they are playing meaningful games in August, something that seemed impossible in early July.