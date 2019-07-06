Six years ago this week, Noah Syndergaard made his first trip to New York City and his first sojourn to the mound at Citi Field. He was here for the Futures Game in advance of the All-Star Game and said at the time that the whole visit “kind of took my breath away.”

These days, the Mets’ summer represents one big Futures Game, as in the club has squandered today and must decide where it is going and how in the heck to get there.

No matter what direction they choose, Syndergaard will be a pivotal figure. In the unlikely — and probably ill-advised — event that the club decides to blow it all up and start from scratch, the tall, hirsute pitcher will be their biggest trade chip. If the Mets try to make corrections on their current course, he will be a vital part of the rotation that is the cornerstone.

All of this comes to mind every time he pitches, such as his scheduled start in the weather-delayed game Saturday against the Phillies. The rest of this season is about next season, and beyond. It would help the club if Syndergaard’s pitching could be more breathtaking than it has been this year.

Like just about everyone on the Mets staff, he has taken a step backward, entering Saturday with a 5-4 record and 4.56 earned run average. He did show progress in a no-decision last Sunday, his first start after a stint on the injured list with a strained hamstring. “He threw the ball great, first and foremost," manager Mickey Callaway said before the game. "Coming off rehab, he executed pitches, it looked like his stuff was back. I really liked his changeup, his fastball command. He kept the ball down.

“He’s a character. He’s a guy who loves to go out there and compete. He works his tail off every single day to be the best he can possibly be. And he means a ton to our team. When he pitches, we have a big chance of winning. He keeps us in the game and you can’t devalue that.”

But how much value does he really bring the Mets? Is there enough value on the whole roster to avoid the complete rebuild that some very smart baseball people are suggesting?

You could make a good case for a full tear-down and start-over during the offseason. It revolves around the fact that the club is built on starting pitching but does not have the bullpen or defense to support it.

There is little use in getting a solid six innings out of someone if the relievers just throw it away, which usually happens. It is dispiriting for the starters to pitch to contact if they have to cringe every time a ball is put in play. The baseball bromide says that a club has to be strong up the middle, but Wilson Ramos is not a great catcher, Amed Rosario is not a stellar shortstop, Robinson Cano has lost a step at second base and the club really has no centerfielder.

Then again, there are huge, and probably better, reasons why they should hold off on the sell-off. It would be a waste of Jacob deGrom’s prime years. It would be a waste of Jeff McNeil’s and Pete Alonso’s ascendancy. It would be a pain to work around Cano, whose contract makes him a fixture, like it or not.

The biggest reason of all is this issue: Do you really want Brodie Van Wagenen building an entire roster from square one?

That is a rhetorical question, by the way. Anyone who has observed the Mets this year would give it a “no.” The rookie general manager and former agent for Syndergaard and other players is a bright man and might become a savvy, successful executive someday. But his first season on the job has been a mess.

As a general manager, Van Wagenen still is in his Futures Game phase. Better he should stay with smaller steps, starting with trying to get the most out of the big starting pitcher whose own future looked so exciting six years ago.