I confess. As a golfer, years ago, I tossed a club or two. It was a way of saying, “How dare that club betray me by hitting such an awful shot?”

Which is effectively what Brodie Van Wagenen is said to have done Friday night. Reports issued on Saturday, first in the New York Post, said that the Mets general manager was fuming with manager Mickey Callaway and the coaches for having let another game slip through the bullpen’s fingers. He reportedly threw a chair. He wasn't blaming the chair, he was blaming the coaches. As if to say, “How dare they use the lousy relief pitchers that I acquired for them?”

The rookie general manager is learning the hard way that his new job is not as easy as it looked when he was an agent, trying to outsmart general managers. A particular lesson is that when you fire coaches, as he did last month, you make enemies and when you have enemies, embarrassing moments tend to find their way into the media.

What Van Wagenen needs to learn next is how to graciously accept blame. The season is a mess and it’s his mess.

To be fair, the analogy to a golfer and a misbehaving 7-iron is not quite spot on. Callaway and ousted pitching coach Dave Eiland are not mere bystanders. They are reputedly both pitching savants, yet almost everyone on the Mets pitching staff has taken a step backward this year. That includes Noah Syndergaard, the starter in Saturday night’s delayed (by a bad weather forecast) game against the Phillies at Citi Field.

Syndergaard, a former Van Wagenen client, entered with a 5-4 record and 4.56 earned run average. And he got off to another lousy start, allowing four runs in the first three innings, including homers by Jay Bruce and Maikel Franco in the second inning. It is a safe bet that someone else will be managing the Mets next season, possibly even next month.

But ultimately, the buck has to stop with Van Wagenen. He was the one who dealt top prospects for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, the latter having proven to be a decidedly mediocre closer who blew the Friday night game that so infuriated the boss.

The issue now is what to do about all of this.

You could make a good case for a full tear-down and start-over during the offseason, using Syndergaard as the chief trade chip. Sure, the club is built on starting pitching, but what good is it if there is no bullpen or defense to support it?

There is little use in getting a solid six innings out of someone if the relievers just throw it away, which usually happens. It is dispiriting for the starters to “pitch to contact” if they must cringe every time a ball is put in play. The baseball bromide says that a club has to be strong up the middle, but Wilson Ramos is not a good catcher any more, Amed Rosario is not much at shortstop, Robinson Cano has lost a step at second base and the club really has no centerfielder.

Then again, there are huge, and probably better, reasons why they should hold off on the sell-off. It would be a waste of Jacob deGrom’s prime years. It would be a waste of Jeff McNeil’s and Pete Alonso’s ascendancy. It would be a pain to work around Cano, whose contract makes him a fixture, like it or not.

The biggest reason of all is this: Do you really want Van Wagenen building an entire roster from scratch?

That is a rhetorical question, by the way. Anyone who has observed the Mets this year would give it a “no.” He is a bright man and might become a savvy, successful executive someday. But his first season on the job has been the sort that makes a fan want to throw a chair.

Six years ago this week, Syndergaard made his first trip to New York City and his first sojourn to the mound at Citi Field. He was here for the Futures Game in advance of the All-Star Game and said at the time that the whole visit “kind of took my breath away.”

Nothing about this season has been breathtaking. And it is Van Wagenen who is in his Futures Game phase as a general manager. In the future, he must do better, and take some blame.