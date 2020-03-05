Scenes from Las Vegas as UFC 248 fight week has arrived, with Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero in the main event, and Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Former UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, of Poland, works on her timing with striking coach Mike Rodriquez during open workouts in Las Vegas on March 4, 2020, for her UFC 248 title shot against champion Zhang Weili on Saturday.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, left, of Nigeria, works on his timing with coach Andrei Paulet during UFC 248 open workouts, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili, of China, smiles during open workouts for UFC 248, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Zhang is scheduled to defend her title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Saturday in Las Vegas.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, of Nigeria, prepares for a UFC 248 open workout in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili, right, of China, works on her timing with striking coach John Kittisak during open workouts for UFC 248, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Zhang is scheduled to defend her title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Middleweight fighter Yoel Romero, left, of Cuba, poses with fans during open workouts for UFC 248, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Former UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, of Poland, gets a hug and her favorite candy from Cody Wrzesinki, a fan from Chicago, during open workouts for UFC 248, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Middleweight fighter Yoel Romero, bottom, of Cuba wrestles with Frank Chamizo during open workouts for UFC 248, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Romero is scheduled to fight Israel Adesanya on Saturday.