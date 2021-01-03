Adam Gase did not even bother to put up a fight for his future with the Jets – at least not publicly – when given the chance after Sunday’s season-ending, 28-14 loss to the Patriots.

Asked whether he deserves to remain the team’s coach, he merely reiterated that he would be speaking about that with CEO Christopher Johnson in the very near future.

What was he expecting? "I don’t know," he said on a video link from Foxborough, Massachusetts. "I’m not going to predict anything."

No predictions were necessary. He knew it was over, the reporters he was talking to knew it was over, and the fans who follow his team were prepared to mutiny if were not over.

But before he fades into history, let’s put his term into perspective, shall we?

The guy had two years to make an impression. He will leave having made his most lasting one on the day he was introduced.

Remember Jan. 14, 2019? Gase showed up for his first news conference and made national headlines not for what he said but for how he looked.

Actually, it was for where he looked, which was everywhere, displaying a strange quirk of wandering eyes that distracted from his message and was a source of much unkind public commentary.

It did not bode well for his 32-game run, which involved a desperate search portended by those seemingly crazed, confused eyes.

He tried and failed to find success on offense, his supposed specialty, and failed in particular to develop young quarterback Sam Darnold, another alleged area of expertise.

On Sunday, Darnold showed early promise, then saw his three-game streak without a turnover evaporate in the form of two ill-timed interceptions, one of which set up a Patriots touchdown, the other of which came in the end zone.

The rest was the usual Jets stuff. Lack of downfield shots on offense. A roughing the passer flag on defense. Etc.

Asked if he felt he had let Gase down this season, Darnold said that he had. Perhaps, but he is 23. Gase is the one who did more of the letting down in the relationship.

The saddest thing of all about this for both Gase and the franchise is the meh-ness of it all.

Avoiding an 0-16 or 1-15 finish probably saved him from supplanting Rich Kotite as the epitome of New York coaching awfulness, a distinction Kotite has held for a quarter century.

Instead, Gase is destined quickly to be forgotten as the franchise and its fans move on to whatever comes next.

Sure, he was good for a few wacky moments and memorable postgame quotes – where he was more interesting and honest than many failed New York coaches – but mostly . . . shrug.

Joe Judge has shown great promise in his first season with the Giants, but for the rest of post-Rex Ryan / Tom Coughlin era in New York-area football, the merry-go-round has yielded some unmemorable characters.

Remember the two-and-done terms of Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur with the Giants? Barely. At least Todd Bowles lasted four seasons with the Jets, but without making much of a lasting impact.

So it has gone for much of New York sports’ lost decade since the Giants won Super Bowl XLI.

Quick, name the Knicks’ five most recent coaches before Tom Thibodeau. And what about Mickey Callaway, who managed the Mets for two seasons, ending way back in 2019. What did he look like again?

They come and they go, and they mostly lose.

Now it is Gase’s turn. "It wasn’t good enough, obviously," he said, when asked to sum up the 2020 campaign.

The four players who spoke to reporters afterward knew the deal, and when asked about Gase they ranged from supportive to neutral.

"I love Adam," Darnold said. "I love him as a coach. But it’s not my decision."

Darnold’s future with the Jets is uncertain, but a change of scenery would benefit both him and the team.

That decision will take time to sort out fully, though. Gase will be long gone by then, just another wide-eyed newcomer who failed to deliver in the big city.