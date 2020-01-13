Everyone in hockey seems to admire the Islanders’ balance, defensive commitment, coaching and all-around, feel-good spunk.

Everyone in hockey also seems to agree on their biggest deficiency: the lack of an elite, offensive finisher.

That is what will make Monday night’s Islanders-Rangers game at Madison Square Garden extra-interesting, as it will be impossible for Islanders supporters not to watch and wonder what might have been.

It will be the first time this season the Islanders get an in-person look at the elite, offensive talent who got away.

That would be Artemi Panarin, whom they pursued as a free agent last summer, outbidding the Rangers, only to see the talented Russian sign with the Blueshirts anyway, for seven years and $81.5 million.

Midway through the season, he has shown why both New York teams were prepared to throw money at him.

Entering Monday night, he was tied for fifth in the NHL with 62 points. The first Islander on that list? Mathew Barzal, tied for 50th with 37 points. The next? Brock Nelson, tied for 92nd with 31.

When one considers that the Islanders’ most skillful player, Barzal, is a playmaker by nature, it is tempting to consider what he would have looked like on a line with Panarin.

But coach Barry Trotz does not allow himself to go there.

“I can’t, because he’s not on our team,” Trotz said before Monday’s game. “I just deal with what I’ve got, and we just look at that.

“There was an opportunity last year that we obviously were looking at him, but he’s not with us. So I don’t really look back. I try to look forward.”

Fair enough. It also is fair to point out the Islanders entered Monday with 58 standings points to the Rangers’ 46.

But in one sense that makes Panarin’s decision to sign with the Rangers even more difficult to swallow: The Islanders would have offered both more money and more wins.

There is no sign Panarin, 28, has any regrets. On the contrary, he seems to be enjoying himself immensely.

“In the beginning of the season it was not really easy because of a new contract and new team, everything new,” he told Newsday before the game. “Right now, it’s so much better.”

Panarin said his signing decision came down to a simple metric. “It was in my heart,” he said. “Usually I do that . . . I look inside.”

After five seasons in the NHL, his English is improving but limited. Fortunately, he has no shortage of others happy to talk about him.

“The skill is obviously the first thing you notice, but the thing a lot of people don’t see is how hard he competes, how hard he works and how good of a guy he is,” said Ryan Strome, Panarin’s linemate and a former Islander. “He’s been really good for our dressing room. He’s quite the personality, and he’s a lot of fun to have around.”

Strome entered Monday with 41 points, more than any Islander.

“Having him on the wing is just crazy, just the way he sees the ice and the plays he makes, it makes the game so easy for me,” Strome said.

Said Mika Zibanejad, “I knew he was really good; I didn’t know if he was this good. I think it’s hard to kind of tell how good a player is unless you see them this close . . . It’s incredible the things he can do with the puck and just how he reads the game. It’s fun, and you learn a thing or two every day.”

The Islanders did their share of gushing when asked about Panarin, too, including Jordan Eberle, who said, “He’s a patient player. He’s fast. He has a deceptive shot. He’s the whole package, in my opinion.”

Asked how an opponent can best deal with Panarin, Trotz laughed, then said, “Keep him on the bench as much as you can, that’d be the best thing. The flu bug, things like that. He’s just such a good player.”

Unfortunately for the Islanders, he plays for the other guys.