Give Barry Trotz credit for this: He does not care what you or I or anyone else thinks about his lineup, a right he has earned given his resume.

On Monday night, he made a couple of bold, counterintuitive decisions that came out right after a wild ride of a game.

For Game 2 of a second-round playoff series against the Bruins at TD Garden, he replaced Ilya Sorokin with Semyon Varlamov in goal and chose not to replace Leo Komarov on his first line.

Net result: a 4-3 victory on a Casey Cizikas goal at 14:48 of the first overtime and a 1-1 series going back to Nassau Coliseum for Game 3 on Thursday.

Let’s start with the goaltender decision.

Sorokin was 4-0 in the first round against the Penguins while Varlamov was 0-2. Then Sorokin seemed to play mostly well in Game 1 against the Bruins, a 5-2 loss.

Trotz has been playing with the minds of reporters and opponents about his goalie decisions throughout the playoffs, and that continued Monday, when he dropped conflicting hints.

During the optional morning skate, Sorokin handled one net, while Varlamov and Cory Schneider alternated in the other, which generally means the solo goalie will start.

Then Varlamov left the ice first, usually another indicator of who will start.

Trotz never reveals his goalie decisions to reporters, often telling them only that he will start a Russian with his glove on his left hand, since both Sorokin and Varlamov are righthanders from that country.

It was a theme Boston coach Bruce Cassidy picked up on before the game, saying, "We know [Trotz] is going to play a Russian goaltender. So we’ve got that narrowed down."

Trotz repeatedly has said that he has full confidence in both goalies and has no hesitation in using either one, and he clearly means it.

The Varlamov decision did not look wise early on. For the third time in his three playoff starts, he gave up an early goal, this time 2:38 into the game, on the Bruins first shot on goal of the game.

Boston’s Charlie Coyle maneuvered around defenseman Nick Leddy and charged across the front of the net, then tucked the puck between Varlamov’s left pad and the goal post.

Might Sorokin have made the stop, given that he is best known for his quick side-to-side movements and ability to make saves with his legs? We will never know.

After that, Varlamov looked sharp most of the night.

But with the Islanders leading 3-1 and half a period left, Patrice Bergeron finally got to Varlamov at 10:34 of the third with a shot over his right shoulder to make it 3-2.

Then, with the Islanders down a man after being called for too many men on the ice, Brad Marchand tied it at 15:06 with a shot from the left circle that beat Varlamov to his glove side.

But Varlamov was excellent in the overtime, especially with a brilliant save coming across his crease to stop Taylor Hall shortly before Cizikas’ game-winner.

As for the Barzal line, Trotz strongly hinted after Game 1 that he would make a change there after an unproductive playoff season for Barzal and his wings, Jordan Eberle and Komarov.

With Barzal having not scored a goal through seven games, there was widespread speculation that Trotz might exchange Komarov for someone more explosive offensively, perhaps Kyle Palmieri.

Before the game, Trotz did say of Barzal, "This is not about who he’s playing with. It’s about Mathew just digging in a little bit and not getting frustrated."

Even though the Barzal line did not score, it validated Trotz’s decision not to make a change there, creating numerous good scoring chances.

Eberle was credited with three shots on goal in the period alone, matching the total for all three members of that line in the entirety of Game 1.

Barzal had a chance to make it 3-1 in the second on a clean breakaway, but his backhand shot sailed high and wide.

J-G Pageau finally did make it 3-1 at 17:21 with another power-play goal, converting after a pair of nifty passes by Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier.

The Isles’ extra man resulted from a cross-checking penalty on Brandon Carlo, who had become frustrated with Komarov, whose specialty is annoying opponents.