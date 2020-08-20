Do not expect Barry Trotz to admit this publicly, but of course beating the Capitals in a first-round playoff series would mean a little bit more than merely surviving and advancing as the Islanders’ coach.

It has been only 26 months since he resigned from the Capitals, not long after winning a Stanley Cup and getting lowballed on a contract extension offer.

Enter Todd Reirden, his successor in waiting, whom the Caps were quick to install behind the bench after they parted ways with Trotz.

That was what made the Islanders taking a 3-0 series lead so delicious and added to the drama as the teams met in Game 5 in Toronto on Thursday night.

The Capitals’ slow start had their fans wondering what was going on with a new coach on the brink of a second straight first-round elimination while their old coach was on the brink of a second straight first-round victory.

The perception was that the coaching matchup had become a mismatch.

After Game 3, Washington Post columnist Barry Svrluga summed up the mood in D.C. with a scathing piece that read in part:

“The coaching matchup has colored this series since before it began, and with the Capitals on the brink of being ousted, it’s much more than a slight tint or a pale hue.

“Trotz has basically taken a black crayon and drawn a mustache on Reirden to mock him, then scribbled out any advantage the more talented Caps might have.”

Yikes!

Reirden looked as if he was on his way to a humiliating sweep midway through the first period of Game 4, but with his team down 2-0 he called a timeout and let his team have it verbally on the bench.

It worked, almost immediately. The Capitals were by far the better team from that point on and won, 3-2, to extend the series to Thursday.

Even though Trotz has not offered any bulletin board quotes about the Capitals, to his credit he has been patient and open in answering reporters’ questions about his close relationship to the opposing team.

That includes insights into their top players, including the best of all, Alex Ovechkin. Trotz has seen him evolve from a player in his prime when Trotz first arrived in 2014 to an elder statesman who turns 35 next month.

Ovechkin had four goals and an assist in Games 2-4.

“He’s one of the best goal-scorers in the National Hockey League, maybe in the history of the game,” Trotz said. “He’s still got the great release. He’s a better playmaker and passer than he gets credit for.

“I think he’s refined his game. He has a lot more detail in it than when he was younger. And he loves the big moment . . . I’ve seen that up close and personal.”

I asked Trotz before Game 5 whether he has found the experience of facing the Caps strange. He said this:

“It is, a little bit. Obviously, I had some time with that core group, anyway. They’ve got some new players over there. But yeah, it is. But it’s settling in. It’s two years into it now, so it’s starting to dissipate.

“But I have a lot of good memories with the core group. We did something very special. So that will never go away. That will be the same until I’m on my death bed, basically. So that will not dissipate. That will be part of who we were in 2018.

“But it’s 2020. It’s a different situation and as I’ve said, I’d love to have that experience with the group that I have right now and the people that I have right now. That’s been the goal from Day One.”