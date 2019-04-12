Winning beats losing, so the Islanders naturally were happier Wednesday night than they would have been had the Penguins scored in overtime of Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Still, in the two days between then and the start of Game 2 on Friday, everyone involved took pains to remind anyone who asked — and perhaps themselves — that in the Stanley Cup playoffs, one game is but a blip.

One reason is the inherent unpredictably of the NHL playoffs, where the home team has less of an advantage than in the NBA and pucks tend to bounce in unpredictable directions and decide low-scoring games.

When Islanders coach Barry Trotz was asked before Game 2 what role momentum plays in these series, he said: “Zero. Zero-point-zero, if there’s anything less than zero.

“Every game is its own entity. Once it’s over, you don’t look back. You have to look forward.”

That is what one would expect a coach to say, of course. But in this case, Trotz’s one-shift-at-a-time approach goes beyond mere platitudes. It is based on real-life lessons.

In theory, the Penguins entered the series with a gaping edge in playoff poise and savvy, with the core of their team having been together for years, two of which — 2016 and ’17 — ended with Cup clinchers.

But Trotz and two of his staff members, Lane Lambert and Mitch Korn, were winning a Cup of their own with the Capitals only 10 months ago, a run that began with two home losses to the Blue Jackets.

So, to review: Momentum is a “zero-point-zero.”

“I think Barry’s obviously been in probably every situation in his 20, 30 years of coaching,” said Islanders center Mathew Barzal, who made his playoff debut in Game 1. “There’s no situation that he doesn’t know how to handle, and having that kind of experience behind the bench for sure helps.”

Friday night was Trotz’s 115th NHL playoff game as a head coach, with the Predators and Capitals, but last year was his first time advancing beyond the second round.

How often does he bring up that Cup run — which included a second-round elimination of the Penguins — when talking to his team, and how often do they ask him about it?

“I think those have been lessons all year,” he said. “I always say, ‘This is what I’ve experienced, this is what I can tell you, and this is what’s going to happen,’ just through experience. They listen, but you have to live it.

“This is no different than your parents saying, ‘Don’t touch the stove’ when you’re young. You keep touching the stove and then you burn yourself and they go, ‘I told you so.’ They’re very good at listening and comprehending, but you still have to live it. You’ve got to do it.”

Though the Islanders have some key players without much playoff experience, notably Barzal, and lack the resume of the Penguins, they do have plenty of postseason games sprinkled throughout the roster.

They even have five players who have lifted the Cup for other teams: Johnny Boychuk, Nick Leddy, Valtteri Filppula, Tom Kuhnhackl and Andrew Ladd (who is injured).

“[The coaches] have it fresh in their minds from last year,” Jordan Eberle said. “There’s a lot of wisdom. The way they talk, I think everyone soaks it up pretty good. Having the experience, you listen a little bit more.

“But you look at our team, we’re not a young team. We have a lot of guys who have won Cups and been through runs in the playoffs. This isn’t really different territory for a lot of guys.”

That is why as they prepared for Game 2, the Islanders did all they could to treat Game 1 as memory, not momentum. Never momentum.