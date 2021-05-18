Such is the reservoir of goodwill Barry Trotz has developed in three seasons with the Islanders that no matter the result, the events of Tuesday night should not be considered a defining event on his performance chart.

But still: Islanders fans have every right to question a bold decision that went awry in 2-1 loss in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

Trotz surprised most observers by going with Semyon Varlamov in goal after Ilya Sorokin had won Game 1, 4-3, in overtime, with Varlamov having been out since the final regular-season game on May 10 because of a lower-body injury.

It appeared from reading the hockey tea leaves on Monday that Trotz would stick with the rookie for at least one more game. But no. It was back to Varly, arguably the team MVP after a season in which he recorded seven shutouts.

Varlamov mostly played well in fielding nearly 50 shots and looked like his usual self once he settled into the game, but it was not good enough, thanks to the lack of scoring from his offense and an awful start for the goalie.

The veteran gave up a terrible goal 3:22 into the game, when a long, seemingly harmless shot by Bryan Rust after a turnover by Ryan Pulock fluttered over the goaltender’s glove.

At 13:07, Pulock was unable to get a body on Jeff Carter, who cruised into the slot and beat Varlamov between his pads to made it 2-0.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, the Penguins’ Tristan Jarry, who was awful in Game 1, looked sharp in turning away every Islanders chance early on. So much for the Islanders’ presumed edge in goal, which seemed evident on Sunday.

Varlamov settled down in the second period and looked much sharper, making several nice stops as the Islanders picked up their play significantly.

At 14:44 of the second, Josh Bailey cut the lead to 2-1 with a backhand from the slot over Jarry’s glove, which had been an area of concern for the goalie in Game 1.

Varlamov made more good saves in the third period, giving the Islanders a chance to tie the game, but they never were able to do so, thus failing to bail out Trotz and Varlamov.

If sports talk radio cared about hockey, Trotz’s decision would be debating gold come Wednesday, and many fans presumably are wondering about the move, radio or no radio. There will be no complaining here, though.

I am disqualified because I was in favor of Trotz going back to Varlamov, assuming he was fully healthy.

Said so on Newsday’s "Island Ice" podcast, wrote it in Newsday and on Newsday.com. Trotz’s move did make good sense.

The loss certainly was not all Varlamov’s fault. He got little help from his pals. The Penguins had 19 shots on goal in the first period before the Islanders improved and allowed 10 in the second.

Now Trotz faces a fascinating decision for Game 3. No advice from me this time.

But do not be shocked if he sticks with Varlamov. Trotz repeatedly has praised him for being a "low maintenance" player and for his calm and veteran savvy.

Last year, Trotz benched a tiring Varlamov for Game 7 of a second-round series against the Flyers in favor of Thomas Greiss, who won that game.

Then Greiss was pulled early in Game 1 against the Lightning, and Trotz went right back to Varlamov.

"Varly is low maintenance," Trotz said last week. "He’s calm. He’s had some experience."

Tuesday’s was a tough one. But Varlamov proved his mettle by shrugging off his disastrous start to prove that he merits another opportunity.

We will see where Trotz and his goalies go from here.