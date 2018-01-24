January 24, 2018 2:31 PM

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens have not been enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame, but the least Jeff Idelson — the former Yankees public relations man who runs the place — can do is issue each of them a free lifetime visitor’s pass.

No two people have done more for the Hall in recent years than Bonds and Clemens, who every winter prompt us to talk about Cooperstown with a level of interest and passion that fans of the previous millennium would find strange.

But this is getting a little old, as we seem to be at an impasse, with each camp entrenched on one side of the steroids debate, even as Bonds and Clemens continue to creep closer to the 75 percent approval threshold.

They cracked 50 percent but not 75 in 2017 and seem to be headed for a similar outcome when this year’s voting is announced Wednesday evening.

That fact should not be dismissed easily by the holdouts among the eligible Baseball Writers Association of America voters. (I am a neutral observer here. My most recent BBWAA card was issued the year Aaron Judge was born.)

Certainly, those in the stubborn minority who believe performance enhancing drug use is disqualifying have a right to their opinions, and are not without valid points.

Just because many people surely went uncaught during the steroid era who now are in or headed for the Hall does not automatically mean throwing open the doors for everyone.

Widespread cheating on tax returns, for example, does not exempt the relatively few who actually are caught from being punished.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But still.

The factual and historical murkiness here demands that everyone involved in the debacle of the PED era — including those of us who cover the sport — accept that mistakes were made, blind eyes were turned and it is time to move on.

The 75 percent threshold is based on the theory that there should be a strong consensus on a player’s worthiness. Fine. But strictly in baseball terms, Bonds and Clemens would be at or near 100 percent support.

The problem obviously is that both are strongly suspected — OK, more than “suspected” — of using performance enhancing substances late in their careers, which helped them go from already great to off-the-charts historic.

That’s bad, and both have been punished severely in the court of public opinion for it, and now have been made to wait by the Hall of Fame voters. All good.

But a clear majority of the Hall’s electorate has decided that the time has come for the two greatest players of the steroid era.

As time passes and the Hall of Fame electorate gets younger, Bonds and Clemens likely will make more progress as their eligibility window nears its 2022 closing date.

We could drag this out until 2022 in anticipation of the opposition collapsing at the finish line, but its point already has been made.

Current Hall of Famers themselves are divided, as witnessed by the recent back-and-forth between Joe Morgan, who is strongly opposed to admitting PED users, and Willie McCovey.

It’s a mess, and it should be a mess, because that is exactly what the steroids era was — a mess. But it’s time to tidy up.