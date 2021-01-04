Maybe Sunday night’s Nate Sudfeld Bowl was a blessing cloaked in frustration for the Giants. Check back later this year for an update. But for now, it is as reasonable a theory as any.

Had Eagles coach Doug Pederson sought to beat Washington and not replaced Jalen Hurts with the spectacularly ineffective Sudfeld at quarterback, the Giants might be prepping for another postseason shot at Tom Brady.

Instead, they got what they deserved for a 6-10 record, which is the rest of January off.

They were spared a false sense of optimism and confronted with the sobering reality that they are not good enough.

And there is this as a bonus: Now they probably will beat the Eagles twice by 30 points next season.

About that . . . The events of Sunday night rated a 10 on the social media and sports talk radio yak-ometer, with Pederson the designated lighting rod.

He either was looking to give Sudfeld playing time or looking for a better draft pick, depending on whether you choose to believe him. But in any case, those with the most right to be aggrieved were his own players.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a season in which NFC East teams tried and failed to win most of the time, their coach did not try his best to win the NFL’s final regular-season game.

Not a good look.

Same goes for the league, which battled its way through a COVID-19 obstacle course, then flexed the finale so NBC would get to show a meaningful game, only to see the fourth quarter turn into a non-competitive debacle.

But the Giants and their fans? It is natural for them to be frustrated. But spare us the complaints. You won six games. SIX!

The Dolphins won 10 and missed out even with an expanded postseason field. Had Miami won on Sunday, the Colts would have been out despite 11 wins.

The Giants had their chances, squandered them and now are toast.

They are 18-46 over the past four seasons. They have not won a playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI nine years ago. So be better before blaming your troubles on others.

During the game, there were many colorful tweets from current and past Giants about what was going down in Philadelphia.

Eli Manning, on his 40th birthday: "This is why we don’t like the Eagles."

Saquon Barkley: "Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on….?"

Darius Slayton: "Why on gods green earth is Jalen Hurts not in the game"

Also Slayton: "This is sickening"

Golden Tate: "I think the eagles just hate us more than washington. That’s only thing that could make sense right?"

And the Giants were not alone. Former Eagles and assorted other players turned media analysts chimed in with their displeasure, too.

Fans always have had a complicated relationship with this sort of thing.

Jets supporters were upset when their team made the mistake of winning twice and damaging its draft position. Giants fans were upset when Pederson chose not to do the same with his draft position.

Speaking of which, how would Washington’s Chase Young have looked in a Giants uniform this season had they not won too many games last season to get him?

It’s complicated. But let’s give the final words for now to Slayton, again from his post-game tweet storm: "You know what tho that’s just fuel to the fire we comin back next year with a vengeance #TogetherBlue"

That’s the spirit!