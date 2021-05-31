Much was made leading up to Game 2 of the Islanders’ second-round playoff series against the Bruins on Monday night of the lack of production from the team’s "No. 1" line, centered by Mathew Barzal.

And all of it was deserved, especially given the contrast to what Boston’s featured line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak did to the Islanders in a 5-2 victory in Game 1 on Saturday.

But the top line thing mostly is semantics at this stage for the Islanders, whose best trio in the first seven games of the playoffs was the "second" one centered by Brock Nelson, with wingers Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey.

They had 10 goals and 20 points among them and accounted for three of the team’s four highest point totals in the playoffs.

Whether that will be enough to carry the team past the Bruins remains to be seen. But it gives the Islanders a shot.

The Nelson line has had its ups and downs, but it also was the team’s best in last year’s playoff run.

"I think it’s got a good combination," coach Barry Trotz said before Monday’s game. "You’ve got a little bit of quickness and speed and a little bit of a dog-and-the-bone mentality with Beauvillier. He gets to pucks and he gets some separation with speed.

"I think you’ve got a guy in Brock who can move and he’s got some length and he can make some plays. He’s probably more of a shooter than a playmaker at times. And then you’ve got a guy who’s really cerebral in Bailey who has some deception to his game, is a really good passer and really intelligent that way.

"The combination of the three just works. And they’re a pretty responsible 200-foot line for the most part."

Bailey and Nelson are long-established veterans. It is the development of Beauvillier that has been an eye-opener as he evolved from a talented but streaky player to a more consistent producer. He had four goals and four assists in the playoffs entering Game 2.

He is in his fifth season, but he will not turn 24 until next Tuesday.

"I think he’s been great," Bailey said. "You see how hard he’s being on the puck, and the confidence and the plays he’s making. I think it all just comes together for him.

"It’s been a real treat to get to watch him develop and grow as a person and as a player over the last few years. I consider him a close friend. So it’s been a huge benefit to our team."

The Islanders drafted Beauvillier 28th overall in 2015, 12 spots after Barzal, who entered Game 2 with no goals and three assists in the playoffs.

Trotz was asked before Game 2 about Barzal’s struggles and gave an answer that ran almost three minutes, in which he praised Barzal for his maturity and demeanor but reiterated that he would like to get more from him.

"I think those [star] players have to fight for the inches, and if you’re not willing to fight for those inches, then you don’t get those inches; you don’t get those opportunities," Trotz said.

"So he’s got to dig in. This is not about who he’s playing with; it’s about Mathew just digging in a little bit and not getting frustrated."

Trotz said that in the past Barzal might "go off the rails" if other teams sought to get under his skin, but that he has learned to focus on the task at hand.

"I don’t have a lot of issue with his game," Trotz said. "Would I like him to produce a little bit more? Absolutely. And he will. He will. He’s a proud player. He’s a good player, and I have a lot of trust in him that he’s going to be able to do that. He’s done that . . . He will, and when he does, that will just make us an even better hockey team."

In the meantime, his friends on the second line are trying to keep the Islanders on track.