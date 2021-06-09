The hockey actuarial tables suggest that 10 years from now, Lou Lamoriello, Barry Trotz and most of the current Islanders players will be retired from their current jobs.

Who knows where the franchise will be then – other than at UBS Arena, assuming the sponsor’s name has not changed along the way?

Maybe the Islanders will be perennial Stanley Cup contenders. Maybe they will return to chronic mediocrity.

Either way, come 2031, the people who are part of the franchise, and who follow it, still will be talking about these Islanders.

The ones who reached the second round of the playoffs three years in a row, with a chance Wednesday night against the Bruins to advance to the league semifinals for the second year in a row.

The ones who if they make the playoffs next year will be able to say they were the designated home team in postseason games in five different arenas in two countries over four seasons - and thrived anyway.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The ones who, regardless of how far they go this season, already can say they produced the second-best era in the franchise’s half-century of competition.

That’s a lot. And it is worth at least pausing to consider before focusing on the immediate task, which is getting past the Bruins and earning a rematch with the Lightning, who eliminated the Islanders in six games last summer in the Eastern Conference Final.

This sort of run is uncommon for any franchise, let alone one with a history of frustration before and after the glory days, which lasted approximately from J.P. Parise’s overtime goal on April 11, 1975, through the 1984 Stanley Cup Final.

So it has been great fun for fans, who have been pulled in multiple directions along with the players themselves as the nomadic search for a permanent home unfolded, complete with a COVID-19 detour to Canada.

The atmosphere at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday night is certain to be electric, not only because it was the team’s most important game there in 28 years, but because of all the agita that preceded it.

The final piece of the uplifting narrative is the makeup of the roster itself, which has been remarkably stable for the modern free-agency era.

The fact 16 players were part of all four Cup teams in the early 1980s is shocking by 21st century standards, but the current stability is close.

Had not Anders Lee suffered a season-ending injury on March 11, there would be even less change. Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac almost certainly would not have been wearing blue for Game 6.

These Islanders are the opposite of the superstar Nets assemblage currently running roughshod over the NBA. They are a longstanding hockey family.

They bonded while schlepping to Brooklyn, then going back to the Coliseum, then living in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton. They bonded while practicing in Syosset, then moving to East Meadow.

They even have gotten in extra bonding in their dressing rooms during these Zoom-interview playoffs, with media members no longer walking in five or 10 minutes after victories to kill their celebratory buzz.

Trotz said those extra moments of being able to let loose before donning their public faces also has fostered camaraderie.

No matter how this season concludes, reality looms on the horizon. There is an expansion draft ahead, and no matter who departs in that process the veteran core is certain to start breaking up in two or three or four years.

That is what makes the current circumstances so interesting, and so special. Game 6 on Wednesday night was set up to be a celebration or a setback en route to a trip either to Tampa for Game 1 or Boston for Game 7.

Either way, folks will be talking about these games and this team in 2031 and beyond.