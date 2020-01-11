We cannot yet assume that the Islanders will make the Stanley Cup playoffs, but we can assume this: If they do, and if they hope to make a deep run, the Bruins are the sort of elite team they will have to get past.

That is why regular-season games such as the one at Barclays Center on Saturday night mean a little more than mere standings points, and what made the Islanders’ 3-2 overtime loss on a power play goal by Patrice Bergeron a little extra-deflating for the team and its fans.

Boston entered the game with 63 points – second-most in the NHL and good for first place in the Atlantic – and started one of the best forward lines in the league in Brad Marchand, Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

As things stand now, the Islanders would not have to deal with the Bruins until the Eastern Conference finals, but if they happen to fall into a wild card spot it could happen sooner than that.

That was not the point on Saturday, though. Jan. 11 is too soon for such matchmaking. But it is not too soon to assess where the team stands as it moves farther into the second half of the regular season.

Entering Saturday night, the Islanders had done well against the league’s top teams. They had won their most recent game against each of the five division leaders (including those tied for first place).

Before the game, someone asked coach Barry Trotz about the Islanders seeming to bear down against high-powered teams in general and top offenses in particular.

Just Monday, they had beaten the high-scoring Avalanche, 1-0.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I think we’re more diligent, obviously, against [the top offenses],” Trotz said. “I think we understand what they’re trying to do and we commit to what we have to do. I think sometimes it’s a respect factor for what those high-powered teams can do, so we’re probably a little more diligent.”

The flip side of that is what Trotz called a “looser” approach against seemingly lesser opponents.

Trotz said there is a tendency toward “thinking we can be more powerful than them, if you will, offensively, and it just works against us. I think we have a lot of respect for the high-powered teams.”

Early on against the Bruins, who had many supporters in the stands in Brooklyn, one never would have known which team had more standings points.

The Islanders dominated much of the first period, despite taking only a 1-0 lead in the intermission. At one point they had a 14-2 lead in shots on goal, all with the teams at even strength.

The lone score came on a Scott Mayfield shot from the top of the slot off a lovely feed from Mathew Barzal.

The Bruins had the better of the play in the second, tying the score at 1, as the Islanders continued their recent struggles in finishing scoring chances.

There were a few, including one off another nifty pass from Barzal, this time to Anthony Beauvillier, who could not convert.

While the Islanders’ balance is admirable, their lack of elite scoring punch was a concern entering the season and it remains one.

John Moore put the Bruins ahead, 2-1, early in the third. Then Barzal tied it with 10:27 left in regulation time off a feed from Josh Bailey.

The Islanders have about three regular-season months to play before the games that really count, when they will try to advance past the second round for the first time since before many current players were born.

Teams such as the Bruins will be waiting for them. All they can do for now is measure themselves and try to give some of those future opponents something to remember come spring.