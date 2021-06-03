Playoff hockey always is about goalies, and this was no exception.

On a night when Semyon Varlamov started and ended shaky but was brilliant in between, the Bruins got an even cleaner performance out of Tuukka Rask.

Net result: a 2-1 overtime victory for the Bruins on Thursday night in Game 3 of the teams’ second-round playoff series at Nassau Coliseum, and a 2-1 series lead for Boston.

Unlike in the first round of the playoffs, when the Islanders took advantage of the Penguins’ shaky goaltending from Tristan Jarry en route to a 4-2 series victory, they have moved up to the goalie big leagues in round two.

So, yes, the Islanders came back from a 2-1 deficit against Pittsburgh, but again: Tristan Jarry is not playing in this series.

Varlamov allowed another early goal for the Islanders, but after that he made numerous big saves and inspired several "Var-ly" chants from the crowd of 12,000.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Bruins were outshooting the Islanders, 19-4, in the third period when Mathew Barzal tied it with 5:26 left.

That set up a wild final five minutes, including another Rask stop of a Anthony Beauvillier breakaway and later an Islanders power play in the final two minutes of regulation time that yielded several excellent scoring chances for the home team.

In overtime, Barzal was stopped on a rebound by Rask at 2:08. "He was big for them all night, as was Varly," Barzal said. "It’s unfortunate."

Then at 3:36, Brad Marchand won it with a shot from an extremely tough angle over the left shoulder of Varlamov.

Said coach Barry Trotz, "That’s a seeing-eye puck that he’s got almost a one-inch hole with the puck. That’s a shot that he’ll want back, but he’ll let it go, no different than he’s done many, many times before."

The fans were ready from the beginning for the first second-round playoff game at the Coliseum in 28 years, first chanting the name of Trotz when he walked onto the ice, then greeting the players themselves.

Trotz had said before the game that unlike newer NHL arenas, fans are so close to the action at the Coliseum that it feels as if they are sitting on the bench with the team.

It was an electric atmosphere, and the Bruins knew that the best way to deal with it was by scoring early, and so they did.

For the fourth time in four playoff starts this season, Varlamov gave up an early goal, this time at 5:52 of the opening period.

The Bruins’ Taylor Hall took the puck away from Barzal on one end, and then Hall set up Craig Smith on the other end for a shot from the slot that beat Varlamov high to his glove side.

The Islanders had a chance to tie it a couple of minutes later on a breakaway by Beauvillier, but Rask turned Beauvillier’s shot away with his right arm.

A couple of big hits by Matt Martin got the crowd engaged early in the second and set the tone for a hard-hitting period that was scoreless only because of the heroics of Varlamov and Rask.

There were three occasions during the period on which Varlamov saves prompted fans to chant his name.

None was better than when he showed good anticipation by sliding across his crease and made a beauty of a right pad save on David Krejci.

Varlamov also made a big point-blank save on Nick Ritchie.

The Islanders had their chances, too, in the second, including one on which Barzal skated in front of the net and tried to tuck the puck past Rask but slid it just wide.

For the Bruins, it was a storm weathered, thanks largely to their veteran goalie, who unlike Jarry did not seem rattled by the Coliseum crowd.

One of Rask’s saves came during an Islanders power play, when Jean-Gabriel Pageau made a nice feed to an open Beauvillier in front and Rask was up to the task.

Smith came in on Varlamov a minute into the third, but he stopped him with his right pad.

At 1:38 Andy Greene was called for high-sticking Charlie Coyle, and Varlamov made several saves on the ensuing power play.