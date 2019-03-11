Style points are nice in October, or even January. But the Islanders are long past that, with the Ides of March near and the Playoffs of April not far behind.

On Monday night, all that mattered was securing two points for themselves and denying any to the visiting Blue Jackets, and so it came to pass at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Did their 2-0 victory erase the recent rough patch that dropped them out of first place and into an ill-timed funk? It did not.

The Blue Jackets were the better team much of the game, while the Islanders extended their power-play drought to an even 20.

But again, survival was enough, at least on this night.

It is an important week for the Islanders, who are concluding a stretch of eight of nine games at the Coliseum against two teams on their heels in the Eastern Conference standings.

After the Blue Jackets come the Canadiens on Thursday night.

Not long ago, it appeared the Islanders would need focus only on finishing first in the Metropolitan Division and staying sharp for the playoffs.

But a recent lull left them in a scrum of conference contenders angling for position behind the mighty Lightning.

The game began well enough for the Islanders, who showed jump early on before a spirited but less-than-capacity crowd at the Coliseum, which in recent weeks had not provided as much of a home edge as expected.

With the fourth line of Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck back intact and back in the starting lineup, the game began with a six-minute stretch without a whistle.

Then the Islanders made it 1-0 when Ryan Pulock beat Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky high over his right shoulder with a blast from the top of the right circle. Martin distracted Bobrovsky in front of the net.

It was exactly what the Islanders needed after Saturday’s 5-2 dud against the Flyers.

Columbus nearly tied it when Cam Atkinson’s shot caromed off the right goal post, but shortly thereafter the Islanders had an even better chance to make it 2-0 when Anders Lee was tripped in front of the Columbus goal.

Normally that would be a good thing, but lately little good has come of the Islanders’ power play. They were 0-for-18 entering the game. The penalty on Brandon Dubinsky for tripping Lee led to nothing. Make it 0-for-19.

Later in the period, Josh Anderson was penalized for ramming the Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck into the boards — while leading with his gloved hand — but again there were no goals. Make it 0-for-20.

Goaltender Thomas Greiss was pivotal in preserving the narrow lead in a second period mostly controlled by the Blue Jackets. The Islanders needed more than seven minutes merely to record their first shot on goal.

And a minute in, Atkinson hit the right post for the second time.

The few times the Islanders did threaten, they were unable to convert. Bobrovsky made a diving stop when Andrew Ladd appeared to have a wide-open net to shoot at.

Brock Nelson made a nifty pass to himself around Zach Werenski but was stopped by Bobrovsky.

After a long flurry of scoring chances by Columbus, Jordan Eberle led a 2-on-1 the other way and passed to Lee, who came in alone on Bobrovsky but was stopped cold.

The Islanders spent much of the third period hanging on as the Blue Jackets controlled play.

It was as if Columbus was on an extended power play. Twelve minutes in, the Islanders had one shot on goal. But somehow, they endured until Lee’s empty netter clinched it.

To which the Islanders and their fans could say only this: Phew.