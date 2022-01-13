Now where were we before we were so rudely interrupted? Oh, right, it’s hockey season!

And the Islanders, it turns out, still are members in good standing of the National Hockey League.

That was confirmed on Thursday night when they took the ice at UBS Arena to host the Devils in their third game since Dec. 19, their first since Jan. 1 and their league-low 29th overall.

It was an occasion for mixed emotions among fans, understandably.

Stacie Moisa of Commack, whose family has had season tickets since 1973 and who was wearing a signed Bobby Nystrom jersey, summed it up well before the game.

The incredulity over what has occurred to this point. The concern over what is to come. The relief over seeing hockey again.

"This is a crazy season," she said. "You could not make this up if you tried."

Moisa said she is worried about the players’ health given the busy schedule to come — not that we know exactly what that schedule is yet — after a season of stops and starts and extensive absences.

"Now even [coach Barry] Trotz is out; it’s like, who’s next?" she said. "You come down to the game and it’s like, who’s that? It’s like our AHL team."

(As it turned out, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Sebastian Aho were next. They were out on Thursday because their wives gave birth earlier in the day.)

But it was at that point in our chat that Moisa got to the heart of the matter, and to the message of this essay.

In essence: What’s done is done, and the Islanders forever will be a team that was in last place in the middle of January.

No one asks you to be happy about that. But it is OK to look forward to this: Games, games, and more games between now and late April.

The Islanders might well fall short in their quest to climb out of their ditch and reach the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. But they also might succeed, and if they do imagine the ride that will be.

There will be plenty of time to lament a season that went sideways come summer, if that is how this plays out. In the meantime, the Islanders have the talent to pull this off, so why not dream big?

Starting with four intra-division games in a row was a good way to reboot.

"It’s huge," Scott Mayfield said before the game. "We know what we’ve got to do. We got ourselves in a little bit of a hole. We’ve got to climb out of it.

"There are teams in the standings that we’ve got to jump ahead of, and the best way to do that is by playing them and beating them, so we know what’s in front of us."

The Islanders were playing for the first time since the NHL postponed their entire four-game trip to the Pacific Northwest because of attendance restrictions in Canada.

It merely was the latest curveball thrown at them this season. Does that stink for the team and its fans? Sure it does. Does that matter now? Nope.

Moisa said she loves the new arena, loves the current owners, and is back to having fun as a fan again, even if 2021-22 has challenged that.

"The last few years have been great," she said. "This year, not so much. But I can’t get mad at our boys. I mean, you can’t make this up. This is just nuts. But we’re back.

"We’ll see what we’ve got. We’ve got a long stretch ahead of us. Think positive."