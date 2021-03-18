Dan and Linda Marcote of Wantagh were back at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night, a mere 376 days since they last watched the Islanders play in person, a row or two away from their usual seats in the lower bowl.

How did it feel? Very good, actually, which presumably was how the 1,391 others in attendance felt about the return of paying customers to the Barn – and by extension their fellow fans watching on television.

"It’s amazing," Linda said. "We have done nothing for a year except be safe and go to work – not a restaurant, nothing. This is our first adventure out, and it couldn’t have come at a better time, with COVID fatigue."

So they decided the return of season-ticket holders to the Coliseum would make for a perfect first night out. The fact it was Dan’s 51st birthday clinched the deal.

"It really is surreal," Dan said, "because you’re here and we’re very excited but the lower [bowl is mostly empty]. It’s crazy. But it’s such a great feeling. It’s so exciting to be back."

The Islanders welcomed customers a bit later than did the area’s other winter teams. They began on March 11 with 1,000 Northwell Health frontline workers.

For Thursday’s game against the Flyers and the six home games after that, 10% of the arena will be allowed to be full, per state regulations. But the Islanders hope that number will increase over time.

Arena workers welcomed fans back before the game and held signs reminding them to wear masks.

Food trucks were set up in the rain outside, and fans were asked to bring their food to their seats rather than linger in the concourse.

Then the fans took their places among the cardboard cutouts that have populated the Coliseum all season. Among them was NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. (The live version, not a cutout.)

Before the game, Ryan Pulock said of the fans’ return, "It’s exciting. You know there’s going to be some energy in the building. People have been waiting over a year for this now, and I think they are ready to bring the noise, and we look forward to that."

Indeed, there were spirited cheers when the team took the ice for the opening faceoff, with fans scattered widely but managing to generate more noise than their numbers suggested.

They began with the familiar "Let’s Go Islanders!" chant, then detoured into the "Hey, Josh Bailey" song.

The Islanders were doing just fine on the ice at the Coliseum even without fans – they entered Thursday’s game unbeaten at home – but to a man, they preferred to have their supporters back.

"What makes the Island special are the diehard fans, the passionate fans," coach Barry Trotz said before the game. "You see it all over the place . . . It should be good.

"Our crowd is usually pretty boisterous, so hopefully we give them something to cheer about."

Said Casey Cizikas, "It’s going to be exciting. They’re the ones who have supported us through thick and thin, and they’re going to be out there cheering and rooting us on.

"So we’re going to go out there and try to give them the best show possible."

Islanders fans are no more worthy of such opportunities than their counterparts for other teams, but their circumstances are unique among the local franchises.

That is because the clock is ticking on the Coliseum, which depending on how far the Islanders go in the playoffs could have as little as two months left as their home.

So it would have been a pity had fans not had one last chance to say goodbye. The trick now for the Islanders is to keep playing long enough to get more of them into the building deep into spring.