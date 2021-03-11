Tara Laumenede got the news while she was watching the Rangers game on Sunday night. Wait . . . the Rangers?

"Not because I’m a Ranger fan, obviously," she said, "but because if they were going to win [over the Penguins] it would put the Islanders in a better position [in the standings]."

Such is the level of Islanders’ fans passion, and why it was so welcome to have at least some of them at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night for the first time in more than a year.

But for Laumenede, one of four people scheduled to drop the ceremonial first puck – via a prerecorded video – and many of her colleagues, it was extra special.

She was one of the 1,000 Northwell Health front-line workers and their families the Islanders invited to the game against the Devils to mark the return of fans to the Barn.

Next Thursday, 1,391 paying customers will be admitted, another step toward normalcy.

Laumenede, deputy chief nursing officer at North Shore University Hospital, already knew she had a ticket to the game, but it was not until Sunday night that she learned about the puck-drop.

"I nearly hit the floor," she said. "It was fantastic. I’m a big Islander fan, and my family, my husband [Jack] and my two daughters [Meaghan and Kerri] are big Islanders fans."

The evening had the feel of a milestone in the fight back from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rangers and Devils already had been allowing limited crowds at their games, and now all three local hockey teams are part of it.

The Islanders do not seem to have suffered much from empty arenas, given how well they played in the playoff bubble in Toronto last summer and their 11-0-2 record at Nassau Coliseum entering Thursday night.

But to a man, coach Barry Trotz and his players expressed appreciation for the health care workers, and said they were eager to have people back in the stands in general.

The fact this is the final season at the Coliseum adds to the significance.

"I think the building deserves to have people in it," Trotz said. "The last year of it, it will only be fitting that we have someone in there, because it’s an iconic building and it has a lot of memories for everybody, and having the health care workers in there, that’s extra special."

Said Mathew Barzal, "I’m excited. I’ve been waiting a while here, whether it’s 10 fans or a thousand fans or 15,000 fans. It’s just nice to have some people in the building and hear some voices."

It would have been a shame to go the entire last season at the Coliseum with the sound of pucks echoing off the boards in the abyss. So, this is good.

Northwell is a major sponsor of the Islanders, which explains why its workers were chosen. But the honor extends to everyone in the medical business who has helped the rest of us through the past 12 months.

"They’re so deserving," Barzal said. "The last year, obviously, they’ve been just grinding this pandemic and making sure everyone’s safe."

Laumenede recalled the blur of long hours and dangerous work in the early months. "Every day was just ‘day,’ " she said. "There was no Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. There was no weekend. It was just ‘day.’ "

Then came Thursday, which did not feel like other days. "It’s a great honor and we are so appreciative of that," Laumenede said.

Like most fans, she knows she will miss the Coliseum. But UBS Arena also has its perks. It is less than a mile from her home in Floral Park.

Later this year, she plans to check it out – perhaps by walking there.