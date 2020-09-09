Barry Trotz has made almost all the right moves during the Islanders’ postseason run, and on Wednesday night he made a big one, going back to Semyon Varlamov as his goaltender.

It was not an easy decision for the coach, not after Varlamov allowed five goals in relief of Thomas Greiss in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, after Greiss had given up three in what became an 8-2 loss to the Lightning.

But Trotz was doing the right thing, going back to his unofficial No. 1, a guy who earlier in the postseason had two shutouts in a row and set a team record by going 138 minutes, 17 seconds without allowing a score.

Varlamov repaid his trust by playing well against the Lightning, but it was not quite enough. He made a big save in the final seconds, but could not make the biggest one.

Nikita Kucherov took a cross-ice pass from Ryan McDonagh and buried the puck past the helpless goalie with 8.8 seconds remaining in regulation time for a 2-1 Lightning victory.

Tampa Bay now leads the series, 2-0.

The score was tied at 1 entering the third period.

Ninety seconds in, Scott Mayfield was called for tripping Blake Coleman, and late in the power play Varlamov had to make several stops from in close and struggled to glove the puck.

Varlamov was under pressure to be almost perfect, because he was going against one of the best goaltenders in the NHL in Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa Bay.

Until the clincher, he had given up only a first-period goal on a blast by Victor Hedman that was partially screened but could have been stopped.

Vasilevskiy thwarted consecutive power play chances for the Islanders in the third, including 38 seconds of 5-on-3 skating, the biggest arguably getting a pad on a dangerous shot by Anthony Beauvillier.

With about 7 ½ minutes left, Varlamov made a last-second save with his blocker on a shot by Mikhail Sergachev that seemed bound for the net.

Varlamov had allowed five goals on 25 shots in Game 1, so this was a much better performance, and he figures to get the nod again in Game 3 on Friday.

But it might be too late for the Islanders, who have to beat the powerful Lightning four times in five games to advance to the Cup Final.

The Islanders looked like a different team early on, winning puck battles and skating hard, led by Mathew Barzal.

Nick Leddy went behind the Tampa net and found Matt Martin in front, where he flipped the puck over Vasilevskiy at 1:24 for his fifth goal of the postseason.

Five minutes in, Barclay Goodrow had a partial breakaway but Varlamov turned it aside.

At 5:55 of the first, the Lightning’s Alex Killorn blindsided Brock Nelson into the boards from behind, which cost him a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

The Islanders generated good zone time during the power play and managed five shots, but Vasilevskiy stopped every chance, including good ones from Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle.

Hedman tied it with a blast from the left point at 18:25 of the first. The puck bounced in off the left post.

At that point the Islanders had a 12-3 edge in shots, but a key mistake set up the scoring play.

Devon Toews flipped the puck in just before the red line and was called for icing, even though the Lightning’s Kevin Shattenkirk appeared to have touched the puck.

With Nelson out, Barzal took the faceoff after the icing and lost it to Goodrow, who got the puck back to Hedman.

Both goalies were sharp early in the second. The Islanders had their chances, with Eberle missing while alone in front and Josh Bailey shooting way high when faced with a rolling puck and a gaping opening.

Varlamov made his best save yet at 13:35 of the second when he got his left pad on a shot by Pat Maroon.