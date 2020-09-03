Permission to panic, Islanders fans.

Somehow, your team has turned a 3-1 series lead over the Flyers into a must-win on Saturday night and faces the prospect of what would be a devastating setback.

How did it happen? It was complicated in Game 6 of a second-round playoff series on Thursday night, which the Flyers won, 5-4, in double overtime.

The end came when Scott Mayfield broke his stick at the blue line, setting up a rush by the Flyers on which Kevin Hayes set up Ivan Provorov for the game-winner from the high slot with 4:57 left in double overtime.

The Islanders fell behind, 2-0. They went ahead, 3-2. They went ahead, 4-3. But the Flyers still forced overtime – and then won in an extra period for the third time in the series.

The Islanders are 3-0-3 in regulation time in the series, but there are no ties in the playoffs.

It was a pity, because they dominated in shots on goal and were the better team overall, but they were done in by turnovers and missed scoring opportunities.

They are resilient enough to come back from the latest crusher.

They also have a veteran team and a veteran coach in Barry Trotz, so they are capable of working through this.

But their margin for error is gone, and they are in danger of becoming the first team in franchise history to lose a playoff series after winning three of the first four games.

Scott Laughton tied it at 4 in the third period, shortly after a badly failed Islanders power play. He came in alone on Semyon Varlamov and popped the puck past the goalie on his forehand.

That gave the Flyers four goals on 14 shots compared to the Islanders’ 36 shots at that moment.

With 2:42 left in regulation time, Justin Braun was called for tripping Matt Martin, and it nearly paid off for the Islanders. Ryan Pulock’s long slap shot was stopped, after which Anders Lee had an excellent chance to put in a rebound, as did Jordan Eberle. Carter Hart stopped Lee, and Eberle missed to the right side of the net.

The Islanders had several chances early in the first overtime, including one on which Lee was stopped on the doorstep by Hart’s left goalie pad.

Later, Mat Barzal also had a great chance, and Eberle shot high off the rebound.

The Flyers got a power play in the first overtime when Derick Brassard slashed Claude Giroux, but the Islanders killed it off.

Four minutes into the second overtime there was a made scramble in front of the Islanders’ net, and the puck nearly squirted over the line, but Semyon Varlamov stopped it with his pad, helped by Adam Pelech.

The Flyers led 2-1 after the first period despite being outshot, 10-5, taking advantage turnovers.

Eberle missed wide right on a breakaway chance that would have given the Islanders an early lead.

At 10:16, Hayes scored from the slot, beating Varlamov for the game’s first goal. Lee had cleared the zone, but not by much, allowing Robert Hagg to intercept the puck.

Hagg fed Travis Konecny, who in turn found Hayes.

James van Riemsdyk made it 2-0 at 11:52, set up when Pelech skated deep into the Flyers zone before losing control. JVR launched a blast from the left circle that Varlamov should have stopped.

It appeared the game was getting away from the Islanders.

But at 16:33, just after a power play ended, Brock Nelson set up behind the Flyers net and found Devon Toews, who in turn steered the puck toward Brassard, who redirected it past Hart to make it 2-1.

Martin made it 2-2 at 1:24 of the second, a play that Martin began by blocking a Flyers shot and starting a rush the other way.

Cal Clutterbuck fed Martin in the slot and he bounced the puck of Justin Braun as Hart was distracted by Casey Cizikas sliding into his crease. Alain Vigneault challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal stood, and the Islanders got a power play out of it.

Vigneault’s questionable challenge cost him when Anders Lee put home the rebound of a Barzal shot to make it 3-2 at 3:06.

The Flyers tied it at 13:21 of the second when Michael Raffl stuffed home the rebound of a shot by Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Barzal made it 4-3 with a terrific shot from the left circle at 19:30 of the second, shooting the puck through the legs of defenseman Travis Sanheim and past Hart.