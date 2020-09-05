The job is not done. The object of the quest requires eight more victories, and nothing short of that will be fully satisfying.

But save such thoughts for Monday night, when the Islanders open the Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning in Edmonton.

For the moment, feel free to party like it’s 1993.

The Islanders deserve it.

Their fans deserve it even more.

Saturday night’s 4-0 victory over the Flyers in Game 7 of a second-round playoff series advanced them to the NHL final four for the first time in 27 years, and a big step closer to their first Stanley Cup in 37 years.

But the degree of difficulty was even greater than in most seasons. Getting there required 11 victories, including a qualifying round added in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a stay of six weeks in the Toronto “bubble.”

The victory over Philadelphia earned the Islanders some new scenery in Western Canada and a new, more formidable opponent in Tampa Bay. But again, that’s a concern for Monday. On Saturday, it was time to savor the moment.

The Islanders earned it, generally playing like the better team over the course of the series. They were 4-0-3 in regulation time, suffering all three losses in overtime.

It was an impressive feat by a team that entered the COVID-19 pause in a slump and entered the second round as the lowest remaining seed in the league after eliminating the Panthers and Capitals. The Flyers were the top seed in the East.

The Islanders jumped on the Flyers early, taking a 2-0 lead into the first intermission with Thomas Greiss in goal in place of Semyon Varlamov, who lost Games 5 and 6.

It was a tough, bold decision for coach Barry Trotz, but it worked, as most of his decisions have lately. Greiss won both of his starts in the series, and nearly helped the Islanders recover to win after an early 3-0 deficit in Game 2.

Not that he was particularly busy for most of Game 7, thanks to a stellar defensive effort in front of him.

Even though Trotz won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018, this is only the second time he has advanced past the second playoff round in his long career.

His next coaching matchup will be against the Lightning’s Jon Cooper, a former Hofstra lacrosse player.

The Islanders took control midway through the first period and never let up.

Scott Mayfield scored the first playoff goal of his career at 9:27 of the first, showing excellent patience before firing from the right faceoff circle over the right shoulder of goaltender Carter Hart.

It was Mayfield breaking his stick on a shot from the point that set up the Flyers’ winning goal in overtime in Game 6.

Then at 13:12, Derick Brassard made an excellent cross-ice pass to Andy Greene in the left circle, where he had a wipe open net, beating the helpless Hart.

The Islanders dominated the second period, bombarding Hart with good scoring chances.

At 11:26, they finally converted, with Brock Nelson taking another in a series of good passes from Josh Bailey and beating Hart easily to make it 3-0. The assist was Bailey’s 14th of the postseason.

In the third period, the Islanders did what they do when they have a lead, smother and frustrate the opponent until the clock winds harmlessly down. Anthony Beauvillier scored an empty net goal to make it 4-0. Bailey assisted on it, naturally.

The fact the first two goals came from unlikely sources was in keeping with what Trotz said before the game, that without elite snipers on which to rely, the offense needs contributions from everywhere.

“We’re built more as a four-line team where everybody has to contribute, or we can’t have success,” he said. “That’s how we’re built right now, and our guys accept that and they’re real close.

“We’re the lowest seed and our guys just keep grinding away and that’s how we’re sort of built.”

Trotz also said, “You don’t know who it’s going to be, but there’s going to be a hero tonight, no question.”

As is often the case, the Islanders had an answer to that question: It was everyone.