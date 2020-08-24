The Islanders are low in star wattage and often an afterthought among fans and journalists who follow the NHL across North America.

That was the case even after their first-round playoff victory over the Capitals, in part because they reached the conference semifinals as the lowest seed among the eight survivors.

But game by game, shift by suffocating shift, they are beginning to demand the attention of the hockey world.

They served their latest notice on Monday night when they opened their second-round series against the Flyers with a 4-0 victory at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Islanders are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Flyers are the first.

Let’s be honest here: It is quite possible — dare we say probable? — that the two best teams in the East are playing in the other end of the bracket, where the Bruins are facing the Lightning.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But no matter for the Islanders, who are beyond worrying about pedigree and television-friendly brand names. If they get through the Flyers, they will book an all-expenses-paid trip to Edmonton for the conference finals.

The Islanders know enough not to get ahead of themselves. The last time they won a game in the second round, they went up 1-0 on the Lightning in 2016.

They then lost four games in a row and were through.

To review: On paper, the Islanders entered the second round as an underdog.

But they looked like anything but that on Monday in a first period they thoroughly controlled and after which they led 1-0 in goals and 15-4 in shots on goal.

Coach Barry Trotz has been pushing all the right buttons so far, and the biggest moments of the period confirmed that again.

He has been sticking with 37-year-old defenseman Andy Greene over Johnny Boychuk, and it paid off when the old-timer scored 6:06 into the period on a slap shot through traffic from just inside the blue line.

It was Greene’s first playoff goal since April 16, 2010, when he scored for the Devils against the Flyers — whose goalie that day was Brian Boucher, NBC’s rinkside analyst for Monday night’s game.

Later in the period, Greene made a key defensive play when he stuck out a skate to thwart an excellent scoring chance by the Flyers’ Travis Konecny.

Greene arrived in a trade in February, a Devils captain who was well known to Islanders general manager and former Devils boss Lou Lamoriello.

Just in case anyone was unaware of Greene’s relatively advanced age, he has grown a playoff beard heavily populated by gray hairs.

The deficit would have been greater for the Flyers if not for the strong play of 22-year-old goaltender Carter Hart, who made a number of big stops.

None was bigger than a sprawling glove save on Brock Nelson when Nelson was positioned beside the net with a gaping opening to aim at.

The Flyers got their acts together in the second, dominating the action early, recording the first nine shots on goal of the period but failing to score, thanks mostly to the play of Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who had another excellent game.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau made it 2-0 at 2:54 of the third when an aggressive forecheck by Ross Johnston freed Leo Komarov to find Pageau alone in front of the net for an easy score.

Anders Lee made it 3-0 at 8:50 of the period, converting from the left circle off an excellent feed from Mathew Barzal. With 7:39 left, Devon Toews scored into an empty net, and it was 4-0.

The rapid developments would have stunned the home crowd if the Flyers were playing in front of one. But the Islanders are working their magic in a fan-free bubble, so goal horns kept going off though the Isles technically were the road team.

It’s been that kind of summer for them so far.

Eleven wins to go.