The Islanders’ most talented forward, Mathew Barzal, is a playmaker more than a scorer, and there is relatively little in the way of elite firepower elsewhere among their attackers.

That has been a manageable situation to this point, thanks to good defense and goaltending, and lately a major assist in carrying the goal-scoring load from the defensemen.

They also have benefited from their impressive balance, with their lack of a clear No. 1 line countered by as good a fourth line as there is in the NHL in Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck.

The question is whether that will be enough come playoff time. That is to be determined.

But in Thursday night’s 2-1 victory over the Canadiens at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, it again was enough, thanks to Barzal’s nifty setup of Anders Lee for the game-winner on a 2-on-1 break with 2:57 left.

In this case, the big play came from the No. 1 line. But before the game, coach Barry Trotz said, “I don’t think there’s a forward that’s 20 minutes a night for us; they’re 14-, 15-, 16-minute guys. Everybody contributes. We play a certain way that works for our group. We’re all built a little different. The way we’re built, it’s been successful for us.”

The fourth line is Exhibit A. Entering the night, the Islanders were 28-12-6 with all three in the lineup, and 12-10-1 when one was missing, according to MSG Plus.

They did their usual thing against the Canadiens, starting every period to set the tone, then playing with energy and disruption.

Barely three minutes in, Cizikas stole the puck and passed it to Clutterbuck, who dropped it for Martin, who missed high. Clutterbuck almost put in the rebound past Montreal goaltender Carey Price.

Later in the period, Cizikas drew a holding penalty on the Canadiens’ Andrew Shaw, who pulled him down by his neck.

Midway through the second, Price stopped Martin at the doorstep with his right pad. The fourth line later mounted a flurry in front of Price, after which Cizikas banged himself on his helmet in frustration three times with his stick.

The trio was hailed in 2014-15 and ’15-16 as perhaps the best fourth line in the league. Martin left for the Maple Leafs for two seasons, but he returned for this one and they picked up where they left off.

Minor injuries caused mixing and matching earlier this month, but after Martin, Cizikas and Clutterbuck were reunited against the Blue Jackets on Monday and sparked a 2-0 victory, Trotz said they are a rare group that is more than the sum of its parts.

He said he has seen this sort of thing before, particularly during his years with the Predators.

“I’ve had a couple of those, maybe not to the extent of this line,” Trotz said. “When they’re on you can play them against anybody. You can play any style against them.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re playing the [Sidney] Crosbys of the world or you’re playing a fourth-line, banging team. They can play against anybody, which is a blessing for us.”

Cizikas said before the game, “I think the three of us together complement each other really well. We all bring a different aspect to the game and it just gels well. We read off each other. We’re very open with each other. If somebody has something to say, we say it. We don’t hold anything back.

“When we’re out there we have one goal in mind, and that’s to get the puck in deep. Nobody likes playing behind their own goal line. I don’t care who you are, you don’t like doing it. So our mentality is to get it there and try to grind you out.

"And that’s something we’ve taken a lot of pride in this year."