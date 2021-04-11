There is no telling what tomorrow will bring, let alone 2031. But as long-term bets go, one could do worse than to predict Ilya Sorokin and Igor Shesterkin still will be in net when the Islanders and Rangers meet a decade hence.

Sure, there are many obstacles on that road, including injury, performance, free agency and other vagaries of life. Who knows? Maybe the 2030s will bring robot goaltenders to counter the danger of 140-mile-per-hour slap shots.

But when the two 25-year-old Russians, longtime off-ice friends and on-ice rivals from the old country, took the ice on Sunday night at Nassau Coliseum, anything seemed possible, including that someday this game will be regarded as an important historical artifact.

It was the first time they have opposed one another in the NHL, another step in promising early careers for both.

At least this time Sorokin knew in advance he was starting. The first time he faced the Rangers, he debuted in the second game of the season when Semyon Varlamov was injured in warmups.

The result that night was a 5-0 loss at Madison Square Garden.

Since then, Sorokin mostly has been good, including a 7-0 record at the Coliseum entering Sunday night’s game.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I don’t want to even say, ‘He’s grown,’" the Islanders’ Matt Martin said of Sorokin before the game. "I think he’s become more comfortable with his new environment, his teammates, which takes time for anybody . . . I think Soroky’s been solid all year.

"We know we can rely on both of our goaltenders to make big saves for us, keep us in hockey games, but as far as that first game [against the Rangers] goes, we didn’t do a good job in front of him at all, and that’s on us."

Shesterkin’s goalie partner, Alexandar Georgiev, has been so good against the Islanders (7-2 in his career, with a 1.70 goals-against average) coach David Quinn thought long and hard before going with Shesterkin on Sunday.

"Probably a decision that we went back and forth on more than any this year, who to play in goal tonight," Quinn said before the game.

"Shesty, I think, his play overall has kind of put him in this position, where Georgie played a hell of a game the other night (in a 4-1 win over the Islanders), but to me, Shesty’s put himself in a position to get this opportunity."

The goalies turned away several dangerous chances in the first period, but the Islanders twice beat Shesterkin, first on a rebound during a power play by Kyle Palmieri, then on a blasted one-timer from Jean-Gabriel Pageau with 7.6 seconds left.

Both teams seem to have found goalies to take them into the middle of the decade, at least. For now, Varlamov is the Islanders’ No. 1, but he turns 33 later this month.

If this goes as planned, the personal friendship between the two will be a nice subplot, even if Islanders coach Barry Trotz wanted no part of it before the game.

Asked if he was interested to observe the first matchup between the young goalies, he said, "No, what’s the interest in it?"

The friendship thing? "Oh, yeah, I just care about winning," he said. "I don’t have any thoughts on that at all. Good that they’re friends."

Last summer, Shesterkin said, "We talked a lot on the phone. We’re friends. And I knew how many thoughts were going through his mind at that time, making this difficult decision [of leaving Russia for North America]. Thank God he chose this path. I will always support my friends and will greet him with a red carpet."

Sorokin played in the KHL for CSKA Moscow, Shesterkin for rival SKA St. Petersburg. They first were teammates for Russia’s national team in the world juniors in 2015.

Now they are engaged in another storied hockey rivalry. Their latest chapter opened Sunday night.