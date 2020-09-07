With all due respect to the Panthers, Capitals and Flyers . . . this is different.

Sure, the Islanders have it in them to recover in the Eastern Conference finals after one electric storm of a rout by the Lightning in Game 1 on Monday night in Edmonton.

But this also is true, as evidenced by the 8-2 blowout.

Tampa Bay is really good – scary good – better than those first three Islanders postseason conquests, and a team that is going to be extraordinarily difficult to beat four times in the next six games.

The Islanders had reason to be sluggish, what with having played Game 7 against the Flyers in Toronto only two nights earlier, then flown across Canada to join the rested Lightning in Edmonton.

But the extent of the mismatch came as a shock, given how good the Islanders have looked since the start of August, and how good they looked in the final game against Philadelphia.

Consider this: The Flyers were 0-for-13 on the power play in seven games against the Islanders. The Lightning had two power play goals in the first two periods, both set up by penalties against Andy Greene.

As much as the Islanders have charmed and impressed the hockey world during their playoff run this summer, the experts also expected the Lightning to be a huge challenge, as they are for every opponent.

They lost only one game each to Columbus and Boston in the first two rounds and have all manner of weapons.

They include defensemen Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh, an elite No. 1 line of Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov and a top goalie in Andrei Vasilevskiy.

All of the above played key roles in Game 1, while the Islanders became increasingly discombobulated. Brock Nelson whacked his stick against the glass in frustration. Mathew Barzal later did the same – twice.

While the Islanders are a bit of a surprise as a final four team, the Lightning are under pressure at least to win this series if not the next one.

This is their fourth time in the conference finals in six seasons, and they have reached only one Cup Final, when they beat the Rangers in 2015 and went on to lose to Chicago.

The Lightning asserted themselves quickly in the first period, scoring 1:14 in when Point skated around Ryan Pulock and beat Thomas Greiss.

It did not take long for the Islanders to answer, when Jordan Eberle snapped an 11-game goalless streak by putting in the rebound of a shot by Anders Lee on a power play at 4:33.

With Greene off for holding Kucherov’s stick, Hedman gave the Lightning back the lead with a long blast through traffic at 8:12.

When former Rangers captain McDonagh beat Greiss through another screen at 10:46, Barry Trotz yanked him for Semyon Varlamov.

At 4:03 of the second, Yanni Gourde made it 4-1 with a shot that crossed the line before Greene was able to swipe it away.

The Islanders generated chances during a power play midway through the second, including a shot by Anthony Beauvillier that bounced off Vasilevskiy and hit the crossbar

But at 13:18 of the second, Point deftly tipped in a long shot by Hedman for another power play goal and the rout was on.

Before the game, Trotz spoke of how he still was trying to adjust to the Edmonton bubble and figure out where everything was located on his first day there.

But he praised his players for their ability to roll with complications they have faced during these unusual playoffs and to continue handling the bubble “grind,” as he called it.

“This team has accepted everything that’s been thrown at us, from scheduling to when we play to all that stuff,” he said. “This is the new normal, and we’ll deal with it.”

Now they have another complication to deal with: the Lightning.