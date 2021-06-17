Some 2-1 series deficits are worse than others, and this one feels worse than the other two for the Islanders.

Is there a chance they can come back against the Lightning, the way they did earlier in these playoffs against the Penguins and Bruins in the same situation?

Of course there is. They battled the defending Stanley Cup champions HARD all night in Game 3 at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night in a 2-1 loss.

But as dire as things looked in the previous two rounds, asking the Islanders to win three out of four games in the Stanley Cup semifinals against the defending champs is asking a lot.

The Lightning showed that they have defensive mettle to go along with their offensive firepower in keeping the Islanders under wraps whenever they tried to generate momentum and scoring chances.

Tampa Bay blocked 21 shots and in stretches looked the Islanders do when they are trying to hold onto a lead.

The Coliseum fans were into it from the start, as usual, with a near-capacity crowd of about 13,000 in the house – the largest since the COVID-19 pause last March.

The recent tradition of fans singing the national anthem en masse began the festivities, and it continued with the usual array of activities.

The fans sang about Josh Bailey. They sang about Jean-Gabriel Pageau. They chanted "Uncle Leo" Komarov’s name, as well as goalie Semyon Varlamov’s.

The Jets’ Dan Feeney did what he does, chugging a beer and then smashing the can against his head while being shown on the video board.

But then things took a wrong turn for the home team, first in the form of a vulgar chant aimed at the Lightning’s Steven Stamkos, followed seconds later by the game’s first goal.

It came at 10:05 of the first period. Blake Coleman collected the rebound of his own shot and threw a blind pass in front of the net that caromed off Nick Leddy’s skate to Yanni Gourde, who buried it from a sharp angle.

The score took some of the edge off the crowd’s energy, but it only was one play in a period largely controlled by Tampa Bay.

And when the Islanders did get chances, they were snuffed out by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. His best was a point-blank glove save on Kyle Palmieri, but he looked sharp throughout the first 20 minutes.

The Islanders finally got the crowd roaring back into it while mounting a huge flurry of chances from the Pageau line midway through the second period, but Vasilevskiy was up to the challenge.

Pageau nearly bested Vasilevskiy with a shot that tricked behind the goaltender but just wide of the net.

The revived Islanders continued to come at the Lightning net in waves, including a sequence on which Mathew Barzal had three great chances from in close but could not convert.

Then the Islanders got the game’s first power play at 14:28 when Mikhail Sergachev was called for roughing Palmieri.

They could not take advantage on the power play, but finally their hard work paid off when Cal Clutterbuck tied it at 17:01 when he shoved in a loose puck off a Matt Martin rebound.

The good feelings did not last long. Adam Pelech was called for a highly questionable interference call against Nikita Kucherov.

Seconds after it expired, Brayden Point scored his league-best 11th goal of the playoffs while falling to his knees after being pushed from behind by Casey Cizikas.

The goal technically did not count for the Lightning’s famously dangerous power play, but it might as well have.

The score came with 17.4 seconds remaining in the period and figured to be an emotional blow to the Islanders.

For much of the third period, the Lightning played with a lead the way the Islanders do, not giving up much of anything and frustrating the Islanders as the clock wound down.

The Islanders did generate some good chances, but they were thwarted by Vasilevskiy at every turn.