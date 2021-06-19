Matt Martin was supposed to be in the wedding party. Instead, he found himself at the center of a hockey party at Nassau Coliseum.

It was another improbable plot twist to the Islanders’ postseason story, one that after Saturday night’s 3-2 victory over the Lightning has the Islanders two victories from their first Stanley Cup Final since 1984.

Fans were plenty excited when Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal scored second period goals to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead, while Martin and his linemates were busy doing what they do – hitting people.

But they were even more excited at 17:57 of the second, when Martin gathered a rebound and flipped a backhanded shot over the head of Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to make it 3-0, a goal that ended up being the decisive one.

It was the first goal of the playoffs for Martin, who was named the game's first star, and it came while his wife, daughter, parents-in-law, brother-in-law and new sister-in-law were busy at a wedding reception in Massachusetts. Perfect.

Martin’s father-in-law is former NFL quarterback and current WFAN morning host Boomer Esiason, and his wife is Esiason’s daughter, Sydney.

When Esiason’s son, Gunnar, set his wedding date to Darcy Cunningham for June 19, it was with the knowledge the Stanley Cup Final always is over by then. But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s playoffs will end about a month later than normal. Oops.

"It’d be nice to be there to celebrate the marriage," Martin said before the series began. "But I think the whole family understands that the Islanders, and myself, are chasing something special right now."

Martin is exceptionally close to Gunnar, 30, who has waged a public battle with cystic fibrosis since he was a toddler.

"One of the greatest things that’s ever happened to Gunnar is that his sister married Matt," Esiason told Newsday last week. "Matt has been the kindest, greatest friend that Gunnar could ever ask for."

He added, "Matt’s impact on Gunnar has been immeasurable. When Sydney and Matt were dating and Gunnar was at home and really sick, Matt would be over and hang out with Gunnar and they would do their video game thing. He became like a big brother to Gunnar."

The reception was scheduled for right around when the puck dropped for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup semifinal, which now is tied at 2-2.

That means that there will be at least one more Islanders game at the Coliseum, and after missing Games 3 and 4, Sydney will get to attend. She normally is a fixture at the arena.

The Martin goal survived a coach’s challenge by the Lightning, who asserted the Islanders had been offsides earlier in the sequence.

The goal was confirmed, and Martin got to continue his unexpected wedding night role as hockey toastmaster.

The Esiason/Martin family drama was another sign of something special going on with these Islanders.

There was no score after an entertaining first period in which the Lightning outshot the Islanders, 11-4.

But that was a misleading statistic because the Islanders twice hit the post on great chances. Kyle Palmieri’s came on a 3-on-1 rush that nearly paid off.

Later Barzal hit the left post, and the puck skittered directly across the goal line and out the other side of the net.

At one point Tampa Bay had 7-1 edge in shots, but at every turn they were thwarted by Semyon Varlamov. He stuffed Alex Killorn on a backhanded attempt in deep, then got a glove on Ross Colton’s shot from short range.

There was the usual rough stuff, including Pat Maroon punching Brock Nelson in the back of the head and then as time expired Martin leveling Maroon with a clean hit behind the net.

In the second, Brock Nelson made a brilliant pass to set up Baliey, then Barzal got an easy one off a puck that rebounded off Palmieri.

The Lightning scored twice in the third to put a scare into the crowd. At that point Martin obliterated Erik Cernak with a check into the boards, and fans began chanting his name – a displaced groomsman turned best man.