Barry Trotz should have left Semyon Varlamov in the game and pulled everyone else.

The NHL might have frowned upon such an arrangement, but really, how much worse could it have been? The Islanders’ skaters were ghosts on Monday night – technically present but largely invisible.

The Lightning’s 8-0 victory at Amalie Arena in Game 6 of a Stanley Cup semifinal was more than thorough. It was thoroughly embarrassing for the visiting team.

It looked as if the Islanders had been abducted en route to Tampa by imposters who stole their white sweaters and did a poor imitation of what usually is a sound, smart team.

Losing on the road to a very good Lightning team was no surprise, but the manner in which it unfolded was a shock. Whatever could go wrong did – repeatedly.

The good news for the Islanders is the debacle counts for only one defeat, and they still have a chance to reach their first Stanley Cup Final since 1984.

But it will require beating the defending Stanley Cup champions twice in a row – Wednesday at Nassau Coliseum and Friday back in Tampa.

The Lightning have not lost two playoff games in row since starting their 2020 Cup run.

One question for Game 6 will be whom Trotz starts in goal, but it says here he should go back to Varlamov, who was lifted when the Lightning took a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Varlamov had gotten little to no help from his teammates, a point driven home when backup Ilya Sorokin fared no better in his place.

Another important question: Will the Islanders’ Mathew Barzal merely be fined for cross-checking Jan Rutta in the face at the end of the second period, or will he be suspended? Losing him would be a blow.

The Islanders were outshot, 19-5, in the first period.

It was a blur of odd-man rushes, turnovers and sloppy defense. The Islanders seemed to be operating at half speed compared to Tampa Bay, which looked like the team that put a third-period scare into the Islanders in Game 4.

It began 45 seconds in, when Steven Stamkos ended an offensive slump with an easy score off a shot by Alex Killorn that deflected off Adam Pelech’s stick and right to Stamkos.

Yanni Gourde made it 2-0 at 11:04 when Leo Komarov failed to get the puck out of the zone, allowing Gourde to come in alone on Varlamov.

Gourde attempted a pass to Barclay Goodrow, but the puck deflected in off defenseman Andy Greene.

The Bolts scored again at 15:27, when David Savard’s long shot bounced off Killorn and behind Varlamov to make it 3-0.

Trotz pulled Varlamov at that point in favor of Sorokin, a rookie who won four games in the first round against the Penguins.

The Islanders awoke early in the second and put some pressure on Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

But the good feelings did not last long. With Brock Nelson off for hooking, Stamkos scored again at 5:42.

The goal came shortly after Sorokin was shaken up upon taking a puck to his neck and nearly left the game.

The Islanders then took two more penalties, one by Cal Clutterbuck and another by Kyle Palmieri – the exact opposite of their oft-stated strategy against the dangerous Tampa Bay power play.

It was 5-0 after Ondrej Palat redirected a shot by Savard past Sorokin at 15:43 of the second.

Then Jean-Gabriel Pageau tripped Victor Hedman, handing the Lightning their fourth power play of the period. Killorn tipped in a Hedman shot to make it 6-0.

It somehow got even worse as the second period ended when Barzal was handed a five-minute major and game misconduct for cross-checking Rutta, who collapsed to the ice face first and did not play in the third period.

Brayden Point made it 7-0 early in the third – his eighth consecutive game with a goal.

Ugly, all the way around.

The best thing about Game 6 for the Islanders is this: They cannot be any worse than they were in Game 5.