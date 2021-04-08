The NHL Draft begins on July 23, a distant epoch after the Stanley Cup is awarded and (perhaps) life has returned to relative, vaccinated normal.

No first-round pick for the Islanders? They’ll live, especially if that pick is near the bottom of the draft order.

All that matters is now, and the coming three months, when the Islanders must do anything possible to make another run at a championship.

Hence the no-brainer deal famed hockey impresario Lou Lamoriello made on Wednesday, the headline being the trading of this year’s first-rounder to the Devils for two useful, free-agent-to-be rentals: Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac.

Lamoriello is 78. Coach Barry Trotz is 58. Nassau Coliseum is 49. The number of players age 30 or over on the roster is well into double digits, with Palmieri, 30, and Zajac, 35, now joining that club.

Why wait? When Anders Lee went down with a season-ending knee injury a month ago, Lamoriello indicated he would act before the April 12 trade deadline, most likely eyeing a short-term fix rather than a long-term deal that might gum up the payroll.

And here we are, and on brand, Lamoriello turned to players he knows well, especially Zajac, whom he drafted for the Devils in 2004, when Noah Dobson and Oliver Wahlstrom were 4 years old.

Should the Islanders lose a goaltender to injury, hey, Martin Brodeur is only 48. That’s a mere four years older than Lester Patrick was when he minded the net for the Rangers in the 1928 Stanley Cup Final!

Lamoriello always puts a premium on character and chemistry, even more so given the need for the new guys to bond immediately, and by all accounts Palmieri and Zajac are those sorts of guys.

"I know what they bring on the ice," the general manager said. "I also know who they are as people and how well they’ll fit in the locker room here."

Lamoriello still has some cap money to play with that was freed by Lee’s situation, but that does not mean he will use it.

"We’re pretty much content with what we have and who we have right now," he said on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday night. "In fact, extremely comfortable."

With that, Lamoriello left things to Trotz, who now has more line-making flexibility, having added an established scorer in Palmieri and another option at center in Zajac.

While this will deny the Islanders a chance to become the first team to win a Cup with a top-line winger nicknamed "Uncle Leo," it provides a more plausible path through late spring and early summer.

The two former Devils know the Islanders well from playing in their division, and in Palmieri’s case he still has ties to Long Island, where he was born in Smithtown in 1991.

He mostly grew up in New Jersey but has a summer home on the North Fork and family in Commack and Hauppauge.

"When I heard the Islanders could be an option, I couldn’t have been more excited," Palmieri said, "and obviously as the days wore on here, there was a little bit of anxiety as far as waiting for that call.

"I got that call [on Wednesday], and it was really difficult to contain the excitement to join this team and this organization. To be a part of a team that has a chance to do something special is something every player wants."

As of Thursday morning, the Islanders were tied for first place in the East Division; the Devils were in seventh.

"I wanted a chance to win, and I just believe this is a team that has all the aspects of a winning hockey team," said Zajac, who had the contractual right to refuse to move.

"To be able to be a part of that and help them in any way possible, I’m excited about that. I think for me, it was the right time . . . It definitely gives you a jolt of energy, for sure."

Hockey being hockey, there is no telling what direction the playoffs will take. But the Islanders had to charge into them fully stocked, July 23 and beyond be darned.