Fans of the Islanders understandably will spend Sunday thinking deep playoff thoughts.

What team will they face, and where? (See you soon, Sidney Crosby?) Which goaltender will start? How far can they go? It says here they could go far indeed, no April foolin.’

All of that is as it should be. But first, let us take a moment before March ends and the regular season fades into memory to appreciate what the Islanders have done thus far.

The capper came on Saturday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, where they secured a berth in the Stanley Cup tournament with a 5-1 rout of the overmatched Sabres.

It was the first time they clinched a postseason spot on home ice in 17 years, a moment thoroughly enjoyed by a raucous, happy crowd.

From a spring, 2019, perspective, none of this came as a surprise, given what has unfolded over the past six months, including a stint in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

But a time traveler from October likely would have been shocked.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ESPN’s preseason power rankings placed the Islanders 26th in a 31-team league. Its Canadian counterpart, TSN, was more optimistic, rating the Islanders 25th.

It made sense, even with the arrivals of Lou Lamoriello in May and Barry Trotz in June, what with John Tavares departing in July and most of the roster returning after having made a mockery of hockey defense in 2017-18.

And yet, here we are. The Islanders underwent a radical transformation on defense, got sharp goaltending from Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss and made up for a lack of elite scoring punch with a balanced attack.

They have eight players with between 15 and 28 goals.

Oh, and they did it while calling two arenas home, a profoundly unconventional arrangement that will continue in the playoffs if they reach the second round.

The good vibrations were evident from the start against the Sabres, with fans getting into it early and often with Islanders chants, and with their team dominating play.

The Islanders at one point had a 12-1 advantage in shots on goal, including the one that produced the first score – when Jordan Eberle put in the rebound of a shot by Mathew Barzal.

Still, the Islanders could have and should have had more. Anthony Beauvillier was awarded a penalty shot when Brandon Montour tripped him on a breakaway, but goalie Carter Hutton had an easy save.

Fans cheered the players off the ice at the first intermission.

The second period was more of the same, with the Islanders using Hutton for target practice before Beauvillier broke through at 8:20 by moving into the slot and beating him to the stick side.

It was at that point that fans began chanting, “We want the playoffs.”

Michael Dal Colle made it 3-0 with 33.2 seconds left in the second period, and there was another ovation as the team left the ice.

Ryan Pulock’s goal extended the lead to 4-0 30 seconds into the third, and the “We want the playoffs” chant was back. Beauvillier then made it 5-0. Then fans started chanting Trotz’s name.

Trotz has been stressing the importance of nailing down an official playoff spot before talking about or planning for what is to come. His players have tried to take a measured approach as well.

“The goal is to make the playoffs,” Eberle said before the game. “It’s the same mentality we’ve had all year. If we clinch, we clinch.

“The biggest thing is we have a mentality that we’re going to be in the playoffs right now and we want to give ourselves the best opportunity to do well there. It’s just a matter of playing our best to the finish here.”

Saturday night was not the finish line of the marathon. But it was a mile marker worth celebrating.