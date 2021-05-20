"We’re going to blow the ceiling off this place," Frank Kaplan of Brooklyn said. "They’re going to need a new roof. We might have to move into UBS [Arena] while it’s being constructed."

Thus did the world take another step toward normalcy on Thursday night, as Islanders fans finally gathered in significant numbers for the team’s first home playoff game in two years, with the clock ticking on Nassau Coliseum’s postseason life.

For Kaplan and other fans gathered in the Coliseum parking lot before Game 3 of the first-round playoff series against the Penguins, there was no doubt in their minds they would make a difference.

"It’s always a great atmosphere; at playoff time, it’s off the charts," said Steven Niciforo of East Islip, who had been at many of the regular-season games in which attendance was limited to 10% of capacity.

Generating noise was challenging under those circumstances. Early on, the Islanders even piped in fake noise.

"We tried to get it going, but it was very difficult; we gave it our best," said Steven’s father, Michael Niciforo, also of East Islip. "Tonight, you’re going to hear it, I guarantee."

The Islanders welcomed about 6,250 paying customers for Game 3, hoping that what was a strong home team throughout the season would grow even stronger with the added support.

"It will help a lot," coach Barry Trotz before the game. "It shouldn’t be a friendly place to come in and have fun for the opposition.

"We just need positive energy from our fans, and I know they will bring it tonight. We’re going to need every ounce of them, and we’ll try to give every ounce of what we have."

The arena was split between sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans, with the unvaccinated ones given added space between them.

The segregation made for a strange dynamic, with the almost-full side of the arena for vaccinated fans naturally generating most of the noise and the unvaccinated side looking almost as sparse as in the 10% capacity days.

Many of the familiar sounds of the Coliseum were in evidence from the start. When Trotz came onto the ice, fans chanted his first name. They also chanted, "Let's go Islanders," of course, sang the Josh Bailey song and booed the refs.

But as always, it is the action on the ice that in the end drives the sounds from the stands. In this case, the noise level suffered an early blow when Zach Aston-Reese tipped in a Kris Letang shot 2:01 into the game for the Pens.

Later in the period, the Islanders finally generated some chances, but it was the third game in a row in which the Penguins had the better of the early play.

The series will go at least five games, meaning a return to Pittsburgh on Monday. But given the closeness of the two teams in ability, a Game 6 back at the Coliseum on Wednesday seemed like a good bet.

But that is for the future. Before Game 3, on a lovely mid-spring day outside the Coliseum, the vibe was celebratory, anticipatory and, dare it be said: normal.

"I think it’s awesome," Carolyn Guise of East Northport said. "I think with 7,000, you’re not going to know it [is limited]; it’s going to feel like 14,000 people."

Islanders players said they welcomed the energy from the fans in Pittsburgh for Games 1 and 2, even if they were rooting against them. Playing for fans who are rooting for you is better.

"Obviously, the Coliseum comes to life this time of year," Cal Clutterbuck said before the game. "So we’ll be looking to harness a lot of that energy and apply it to the game. So we’re excited to get out there."