It began with a trickle of 1,400 or so in March. It more than quadrupled to 6,800 last week as the playoffs began.

Then, on Wednesday night, the Islanders invited 9,000 or so of their favorite fans to Nassau Coliseum for a game that could go one of two ways:

A victory over the Penguins in Game 6 of a first-round playoff series would mean the first series clinch at the Coliseum for the Islanders in 28 years.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A loss would mean that the game might be their last at the Coliseum, pending the results in Game 7 in Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Those who were there – especially in the crowded vaccinated sections – created yet another memorable vibe in the old barn.

It was something that coach Barry Trotz had asked them for before the game.

"They can help a lot," he said. "I hope they start cheering and getting the lungs going about 1 o’clock this afternoon. They should be primed up for a real good night, hopefully. We’ll need them.

"This is a real good hockey team we’re playing in a special building, obviously, because of its history. The atmosphere is hard to replicate, because of the quaintness of it and the passion of our fans. So we’ve got to use every ounce of their good vibes or whatever you want to call it to get by a very good hockey team."

The Penguins did what they could to take the air out of the crowd early, scoring 1:27 into the game.

As it turned out, that only was the beginning of a back-and-forth stretch during which fans added a new song to their familiar repertoire: A chorus of "Happy Birthday" to Mathew Barzal on his 24th.

Anthony Beauvillier tied it at 5:16 of the first, and the scoring continued to see-saw, from Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel to the Islanders’ Kyle Palmieri to Jason Zucker, who tipped in a shot at 1:53 of the second to put the Penguins up, 3-2.

For the rest of the period, bonkers ensued.

The Jets’ Dan Feeney – who famously celebrated with his teammates at the Coliseum during Game 4 – was shown on the video board exhorting the fans. Shortly thereafter, the Islanders took care of that themselves.

Three goals in about three minutes did the trick, by Brock Nelson, Ryan Pulock and then Nelson again. Bedlam.

Then Sorokin stopped a breakaway by future Hall of Famer Evgeni Malkin, leading to deafening chants of "Il-ya, Il-ya" to go with the taunting chants of "Jar-ry, Jar-ry" in honor of the shaky Pittsburgh goalie, Tristan Jarry.

Later, fans chanted Sorokin’s full name, which has a greater degree of difficulty.

Regardless of the outcome, it was the end of the road at the Coliseum for one important Islanders-related entity. MSG+ was doing its final game at the arena, because NBC has rights to every game from the second round on.

Play-by-play man Brendan Burke will do games nationally for NB, but not with his MSG partner, Butch Goring, who won four Stanley Cups with the Coliseum as his home rink.

Before the game Trotz said he hoped his team would savor the opportunity.

"It’s a moment," he said. "I always look at it that these are moments when you want to live in it and stay in the moment. When you’re young you don’t recognize moments, and when you’re older I think you do."

Did he trust that his veteran team was well-positioned to handle a game of such magnitude?

"There’s a calmness in these games," Trotz said. "They look forward to it, but they’re not amped up so you don’t get tight by it. You sort of embrace it and enjoy the moment."

Trotz was talking about his players, but the fans also seemed to get the message.