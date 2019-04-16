PITTSBURGH – The last time the Islanders swept a playoff series, such things were old hat for the franchise. It was 1983, and their quick dismissal of the Oilers resulted in a fourth consecutive Stanley Cup.

Ho hum.

This time the reward was not a Cup. Far from it. That remains 12 victories in the distance. But for this generation of Islanders fans and players, a first-round sweep of the Penguins was a heck of a start.

Their 3-1 victory in Game 4 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night moved them into the second round against the Capitals or Hurricanes, and it provided the latest milestone in what already has been a remarkable season.

It was only the Islanders’ second playoff series victory since 1993; they also won a first-round series in 2016.

As for 1983 . . . No one who dressed for them Tuesday was born at the time of that sweep.

The only downside to the sweep: NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum is not slated to host another game that counts until next season. All remaining Islanders home games are to be played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Many wondered entering the night whether the proud but beleaguered Penguins would have anything left in their collective emotional tank facing a 3-0 deficit, and they answered quickly – if briefly – in the affirmative.

Sidney Crosby’s line finally produced its first goal of the series when Crosby hit Jake Guentzel with an artful pass and Guentzel found a narrow space to beat Robin Lehner stick side.

That was 35 seconds into the game, and it marked the third game in a row in which the Penguins scored first. Their crowd was excited. Their players finally showed some hop. Might this be the big pivot in momentum?

Then the Islanders did the same thing they did in the previous two games: They answered. Quickly.

At 2:09 of the first, Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle charged at defenseman Brian Dumoulin two-on-one, and Barzal fed Eberle for a shot that beat goalie Matt Murray high to the glove side. It was Eberle’s fourth goal in four playoff games.

The Pens’ vaunted power play came up empty after a slashing call on Barzal, prompting boos. Shortly thereafter, Josh Bailey found Brock Nelson – started by some excellent dirty work behind the net by Tom Kuhnhackl – in front for an easy goal at 18:06, and it was 2-1 at the first intermission.

There were no goals in the second, but the Penguins continued to show signs of life, getting the better of the play and generating several good scoring chances, including Crosby hitting the left post from in close on a power play.

Throughout the series, many kept waiting for a breakout performance by the Penguins' offense, but it never came.

As Islanders fans have known all season and the rest of North America learned during the playoff series, their success is based on flummoxing offenses. They have been radically better at it under coach Barry Trotz than they were last season, and they only raised their level against the Penguins.

The net result is a team that has the rest of the league pretty sure it wants no part of the Islanders in the second round and perhaps beyond.

“They’re stingy,” Butch Goring, an MSG analyst and once upon a time a top-notch two-way forward, said before the game. “They’re not making a lot of mistakes. They’re not giving the opposition any time and space, and right now they’re being very opportunistic [on offense].

“They’re never going to score five, six goals; that’s not their DNA. But they have the patience to try and win 2-1 hockey games and they’re comfortable doing it. This is a team that I don’t think anybody wants to play.”

The Caps or 'Canes soon will face that challenge.