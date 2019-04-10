Players make dramatic comebacks and revisit past glories. Coaches do it. Teams do it. Such narratives have been part of sports forever.

This is a rarer trick: A return from obscurity to center stage by a building.

That was part of what had the Islanders excited as they prepared for the start of their first-round series against the Penguins on Wednesday night.

Sure, they also would have been excited if Game 1 were in Pittsburgh. Or Brooklyn. But the fact it was set for NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum was a bonus – a big bonus.

After the team’s morning skate a mile or so away at the Northwell Health Ice Center, coach Barry Trotz said, “Absolutely, I’m looking forward to the atmosphere. It’s the right feel. It’s the right place and the right time.”

The last time a playoff game was held at the Coliseum, on April 25, 2015, Trotz was behind the Capitals’ bench, where he watched his team lose, 3-1, in Game 6 of a first-round series. (The Caps won Game 7 in Washington.)

So he knows the drill, only this time the crowd figures to be even more amped, given that it appeared the 2015 game would be the last for eternity. Until it was not.

“It’s funny the way things work out sometimes,” said Josh Bailey, who played in the 2015 game.

Asked whether he would like to don a hoodie and sunglasses and soak in the atmosphere among the pregame tailgaters, Bailey said, “I’d enjoy that. Even just driving by it on the way in, I think I’ll feel a little goosebumps.”

Statistically, home ice means less in the NHL than it does in most sports, certainly compared with the NBA. But Trotz said even if it provides a tiny edge, that means something.

“If it gives you a one-percent advantage right through your lineup, that’s pretty good,” he said. “You’re looking for any advantage. The difference between winning and losing in the playoffs is minimal. Anything that you can have an advantage on, it counts.”

Casey Cizikas, who like Trotz and Bailey were present the last time the Coliseum hosted a playoff game, said he thought the fans would provide more than a one-percent boost.

“Our crowd’s the best in the league,” he said. “We’ve seen it all season.”

Said captain Anders Lee, “Back in ‘The Barn’ for a playoff series. It’s pretty special.”

What makes Wednesday night even more special – and peculiar – is that the arena’s playoff run might be shorter than the team’s.

If the Islanders advance, the Coliseum will not. The Barclays Center is set to hop off the bench, over the boards and into action for the second round if needed.

So fans who prefer Uniondale to Brooklyn have no need to preserve their voices beyond two, three or four games.

“They’re going to bring a lot of energy,” Trotz said. “We’re going to need all their energy to sustain what we want to do . . . They’re right on top of you. It’s hard not to hear them.”

Trotz said the Capitals’ history of playoff disappointment made for apprehensiveness among their fans. “You could feel the tension in the building; that affected the bench,” he said. “When we got them turned around and they were positive, it fed our bench.”

That turnaround culminated in a Stanley Cup last June. The Coliseum would settle for one series victory this year, because that is all it can get.

“A lot of good playoff memories in that arena,” Bailey said, “and I’m looking forward to creating some new ones in here in this postseason.”