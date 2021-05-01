Contrary to what we all thought on March 10, 2015 — the last time the Rangers played their last game at Nassau Coliseum — this time they really meant it.

Barring construction delays at UBS Arena this autumn, of course.

But let’s assume that Saturday night at last was it, unlike when the Rangers won, 2-1, five years ago en route to what turned out to be the Islanders’ detour to Brooklyn.

If you have read this far, you know what happened next. The Islanders returned to their ancestral home, and in early 2020, the Rangers were back to meet them again, and now here they were for one last go-round.

The limited crowd was spirited, with fans having much to cheer during the Isles’ third straight breeze over the Rangers, this time 3-0, as the Islanders clinched a playoff berth in the teams’ 151st meeting in Uniondale.

The Coliseum finale meant something extra to both sides of the rivalry. The Islanders’ Brock Nelson said on MSG+ between periods that coach Barry Trotz had discussed the import of the moment with the team.

"I love playing there," the Rangers’ Brendan Smith, a 10-year veteran, said. "I think the atmosphere is awesome. Obviously, it’s not full capacity, which those games are like a playoff game every time you play them.

"So it’s definitely an exciting moment for me. I’ll cherish the moment, but the best-case scenario is to come out with a win at the Coliseum, because it will be the last time playing there. I’ve had a lot a meetings in that building and I’ve enjoyed all of them."

It was a Ranger who scored the first goal in the building, in an exhibition game against the Islanders on Sept. 27, 1972. Avid fans might recall the name: Glen Sather. He went on to some success as a coach and executive.

The Rangers won, 6-4, after which their center, Walt Tkaczuk, said, "I think the Islanders are going to do OK."

A month later, the teams met at the Coliseum for the first time in the regular season, and the Rangers won, 2-1.

Considering their four decades of shared history, there have not been many big regular-season games between the two at the Coliseum in recent years, and they last met there in the playoffs in 1994.

The Rangers ended a four-game sweep at the Coliseum with a 5-2 victory on April 24 of that year. Most of the Rangers who dressed on Saturday night were not born at the time.

It was 10 years before that that the rivalry produced one of its most memorable moments at the Coliseum, when Ken Morrow scored 8:56 into overtime for a 3-2 victory that clinched a Patrick Division semifinal series.

"I’ve been a part of a few rivalries in different spots, but this has a fan base that is very passionate and your No. 1 rival is literally intertwined within your own fabric of your community," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said before the game. "It becomes very special.

"Obviously, the Rangers were here a lot longer than the Islanders in this area. So they have a long, long history. But, at the same time, the Island has come in and has a great history."

Trotz threw in one last jab before the rivalry’s final game at the Coli, adding, "Two teams that don’t like each other, I’m pretty sure. I know on our side we don’t like them and I’m pretty sure they don’t like us. So let’s get it on."

Asked before the game whether it would have special meaning, Rangers coach David Quinn said, "For sure. Some of the most memorable games that we’ve had coaching the Rangers have been right here in this building . . . The rivalry speaks for itself.

"When you come into this building and you’re sitting in that coach’s office before your team heads out onto the ice you can just feel the atmosphere and the electricity, and it just makes for a special night."