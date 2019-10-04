The hockey world does not know quite what to make of these Islanders.

Sure, many people – opponents, fans, journalists, sportsbooks – think they should be OK, what with coming off a 103-point season and making so few changes that the budget for new locker room nameplates presumably went almost untouched.

And yet . . . There is something about them that seems to give observers pause.

Part of it is that in addition to not degrading the roster they also did not improve it, while some of their neighbors did, at least on paper. Part of it surely is the Islanders’ meh branding problem of 3 ½ decades’ duration.

But here we are, as they begin another season against the Capitals on Friday night at Nassau Coliseum, and it is as if last season did not happen.

To make this fair, I did not hunt for negative Islanders reviews in national media, but rather took the first two that came to mind.

First, Sports Illustrated, which needs a little love right now: Its predicted Metropolitan Division standings have the Devils fifth, Islanders sixth and Rangers seventh.

Second, TSN, which is a Canadian television network and thus must know hockey, right? Its power rankings have the Devils 18th, the Islanders 19th and the Rangers 20th.

(This bunching-together of the metropolitan-area teams is odd. Did prognosticators forget to include any, and then decide to get it over with by including all three in a row?)

What about the sportsbooks? Again, let’s take the first one we googled for odds to win the Stanley Cup. Vegas Insider has the Devils at 25-1, the Rangers at 30-1 and the Islanders at 40-1. Yikes.

Look, nobody-thought-we-could-do-it narratives already were old for me before the Islanders played their first game, 47 years ago on Monday.

So it is with great reluctance that I go down this road. But the Islanders used it to their advantage last season, and here they are again.

Adding to the new-is-good vibe is the fact the Rangers’ top two veteran additions – Artemi Panarin, whom the Islanders also pursued, and Jacob Trouba – scored in Thursday night’s opener against the Jets.

Among the Islanders, Derick Brassard is the only eligible candidate to score on opening night as a newcomer. (Noah Dobson likely is a healthy scratch tonight.)

Anyway, on to the quotes!

“Honestly, I think we’re always trying to prove something here,” captain Anders Lee said Friday morning. “We never really get those looks or whatnot, and that’s fine. We know what we have in this room, just like we did at the beginning of last year.”

Said Matt Martin, “I don’t think we care too much about the outside hockey world, to be honest with you. Maybe when you’re younger you pay attention to that stuff.

“For us, we just want to focus on what we can control. And we can control our work ethic and our detail and ultimately that will lead to winning hockey games.”

This all will be decided on the ice, of course. But as the Islanders begin the long road back to the second round of the playoffs to try to get it right this time, they have more skeptics than they deserve.

Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko might be the near future in New York-area hockey, but the Islanders are the present.

“We’re focused on ourselves,” Martin said. “We’re not worried about what everybody else has to say. We’ll just go about our business and play the way we know how to play and at the end of the day that should be enough to get us to the dance . . . We’re looking to build off last year. Like I said, everything else is just noise.”