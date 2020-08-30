This is starting to seem very real now, more than a mere feel-good story featuring an often-overlooked franchise making modest postseason noise and instead a legitimate, perhaps fated Stanley Cup shot.

What else can you make of the Islanders after the latest evidence they presented in defeating the Flyers, 3-2, on Sunday night in Game 4 of a second-round playoff series in Toronto?

They took a 3-1 series lead behind goaltender 1A, Thomas Greiss, after coach Barry Trotz made the bold decision to give Semyon Varlamov the night off.

Greiss merely was brilliant in his first start since . . . March 7!

They won it with third period goals by Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who arrived in a trade in February, and Brock Nelson, his second of the night. The Islanders have outscored the Flyers, 8-0, in third periods in the series.

Now comes the hard part, though: Making this pay off, and that means finishing off the Flyers as efficiently as possible by eliminating them in Game 5 and prepping for a likely date with the Lightning in the conference final.

The way the Lightning have been playing against the Bruins, that series could well be over on Monday night, so it would behoove the Islanders to take care of their business on Tuesday, then prepare for a flight to Edmonton.

These developments would not have come as a shock to fans who watched the Islanders compile a 17-game point streak last autumn.

But after they stumbled into the COVID-19 pandemic and needed to survive a qualifying-round series against the Panthers, what were the odds they would be on the brink of a berth in the NHL’s final four at the dawn of September?

The odds were long. But here they are.

There were times the Flyers seemed in control in Game 4, such as when they outshot the Islanders, 12-0, late in the second period.

But Greiss held them off long enough for Pageau to break the tie off a lovely feed from Scott Mayfield.

The first period seemed to justify both coaches’ faith in their backup goaltenders. Greiss and Brian Elliott of the Flyers both looked sharp in place of Varlamov and Carter Hart.

Elliott had to make 18 saves in the scoreless first period, among other things stopping Anders Lee’s attempt to put home the rebound of a Ryan Pulock shot and later thwarting Mathew Barzal from the left faceoff circle.

Greiss, too, had some serious work to do, including making multiple saves while sprawling in front of his net on a Philadelphia power play, at one point helped by the skate of Mayfield.

The goalie switches were bold moves by Trotz and Alain Vigneault of the Flyers, prompted presumably by the back-to-back games after Game 3 was played on Saturday night.

But Trotz has said all season he considers Varlamov and Greiss equally worthy. He proved it by going to Varlamov in Game 3 after having pulled him in Game 2, then going with Greiss in Game 4 even after Varlamov played well.

The Flyers nearly got the first goal of the night with 14:26 left in the second period, when Tyler Pitlick redirected Travis Sanheim’s shot from the point and the puck hit flush on the post to Greiss’ right.

The Islanders broke through first at 6:52 of the second, when Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers made a long, poor clearing attempt that Josh Bailey intercepted.

Bailey found Nelson in the slot, and he waited patiently before beating a helpless Elliott high to his stick side.

At 15:19 of the second, the Flyers tied it when Justin Braun took a shot from the point and Sean Couturier tipped it in beautifully.

Greiss continued to look strong in net as the Flyers kept up the pressure late in the second. With 8.7 seconds left he made a beauty of a stop on Jakub Voracek.

Soon it was 3-1, but the Flyers got within a goal with 1:05 left in regulation time. The Islanders held on, though, and were on to Game 5, and perhaps to Edmonton.