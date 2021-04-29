Against all odds, the Islanders and Rangers on Thursday night find themselves playing one another in a very important hockey game at Madison Square Garden.

This was the combined result of an 0-2-1 slide by the Islanders and a 3-0 surge by the Rangers that got the latter to within reasonable distance of the fourth and final playoff berth in the NHL’s East Division.

But there is a broader view one could reasonably take of the showdown between the longtime rivals.

That view is beyond the COVID-19 horizon, where the NHL expects to begin the 2021-22 season on time and for hockey life to go back mostly to normal – pending travel protocols between the United States and Canada.

What can we already see over yonder? That the two franchises are in position for a rosy near future filled with other interesting hockey nights to come.

For the Islanders, that means a state-of-the-art new facility, UBS Arena, now in the final stages of construction before opening next season, perhaps in November.

At last, they no longer will have to explain to potential free agents the complex geography of playing for the team, and fans will have modern amenities and not have to live on good Nassau Coliseum sightlines alone.

And no matter how the current season ends, the Islanders will open the new barn with a stable, veteran roster ready to win right away.

The Rangers, who make their (presumably) last visit to Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, are another intriguing story.

They are not going anywhere, of course. The Garden will be their home this autumn, as it has been since they debuted in 1926. (OK, fine, that was a different building with the same name.)

But the rebuilding project they announced in February of 2018 seems about to pay dividends.

For the second regular season in a row, the young Blueshirts are peaking down the stretch, and whether or not they actually make the playoffs, this experience is invaluable.

When coach David Quinn was asked before Thursday’s game whether he would consider the season as a success no matter what happens over the final few games, he said:

"No. Our success is going to be determined at the end of the season, the totality of the season. We have a goal, and we want to reach it. All our thoughts and focuses are on winning tonight and playing well."

But when he then was asked whether simply going through this process will serve a meaningful purpose in his team’s development, he said, "Very meaningful. We have a lot of young players who are learning how to play playoff-type hockey games, similar to what we went through last year at the end of the year.

"Obviously, the circumstances are different without the [full capacity] crowds, but still, I think these players are understanding that the hockey changes a little bit this time of year and every team has to adapt a little bit. You get away with less this time of year.

"So we’re going to continue to learn, but we don’t want to learn and lose; we want to win. That’s really what this is all about."

The two Islanders players who spoke to reporters before Thursday’s game, Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson, both said the Rangers are a different team than the one the Islanders faced early in the season.

Coach Barry Trotz said, "They’re a young team that’s maturing. That’s what you see, I think, a very talented team that they’ve assembled that’s maturing, and they’re playing with no pressure, really."

The Rangers would disagree with that last part. The pressure is part of the process, so bring it on.