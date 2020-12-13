The Jets have been a laughingstock in football circles all season. But now they officially are a national joke, having qualified as the target of a satirical "Saturday Night Live" skit over the weekend.

It was about a fictional television network peddling an alternate reality in which the Jets (and Knicks) are consistent winners.

OK, so the real message was more about politics than sports – we won’t take a stand on that part here – but the point is, in order for the premise to work, even non-sports fans had to know the Jets are awful.

And that they are – numbingly, relentlessly, depressingly, historically so.

On Sunday, things somehow got even worse in the form of a 40-3 loss to the Seahawks at whatever the stadium in Seattle is called these days.

The Jets are 0-13, three losses from becoming the third team in NFL history to finish 0-16 and securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There is no margin for lack-of-error here. The Jaguars lost again on Sunday and are 1-12.

The sleepwalk in Seattle was particularly absurd.

Sergio Castillo endured the worst of it, missing three field goal attempts. "It was just one of those days where I didn’t do my job," he said.

But those nine points would not have mattered.

Russell Wilson’s Seahawks scored touchdowns with embarrassing ease in Frank Bush’s first game as the interim defensive coordinator after the firing of Gregg Williams.

At least the Jets were competitive enough against the Raiders the previous week to put Williams in position to make a career-altering defensive miscall. Bush’s unit was a complete flop.

What is left to write or say about this team at this late date? As someone who is not quite old enough to recall the 1962 Mets, I can testify that these Jets are the worst New York-area team of the past half-century.

(You’re welcome, Rich Kotite.)

Anyway, back to some of Sunday’s follies, starting with poor Castillo, whose Seattle counterpart just happened to be Jason Myers, who made the Pro Bowl as a Jet in 2018, then was allowed to sign as a free agent with the Seahawks.

Myers missed an extra point but made his 28th and 29th consecutive field-goal attempts.

Castillo was so bad that sideline reporter Jay Feely’s CBS booth colleagues started calling for him to suit up, which prompted Feely to recall when he famously missed three field goals as a Giant in Seattle in 2005.

That debacle earned Feely a "Saturday Night Live" skit of his own, about an imagined plane trip from Seattle back to New York, entitled, "The Long Ride Home: The Jay Feely Story."

(Feely threw out yet another old "SNL" reference on Sunday, invoking the Al Franken character Stuart Smalley.)

There were too many other indignities to list all of them here.

They included former Jet Damon Harrison forcing a fumble, former Jet Jamal Adams setting a record for sacks in a season by a defensive back and former Jet Geno Smith relieving Wilson in the third quarter with the score 37-3. Former Jets coach Pete Carroll now has his Seahawks at 9-4.

Afterward, current Jets coach Adam Gase was asked whether the residual effects from the previous week’s heartbreaking loss to the Raiders perhaps had affected the Jets’ mood.

"Last week was probably the one that felt a little different as far as the hurt," he said, then added, "They all make you feel like [expletive]."

Sam Darnold was 14-for-26 for 132 yards, doing nothing to keep fans from dreaming of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence replacing him in 2021.

Darnold did not have much to say afterward about the team’s 13-game losing streak beyond the obvious: "I mean, it sucks," he said. "Losing’s not fun."

Even if most Jets fans have no interest in seeing the team win a game and jeopardize the No. 1 pick, the players plan to give it their all in the final three games.

At this rate, there is no reason to believe that will be enough to rewrite the punch line.