Well, at least the Rangers made sense for 39 months.

That was the timeline from advising their fans they would be rebuilding to where we were as of Wednesday morning:

A talented, steadily improving, extraordinarily young team that had missed the playoffs, been pushed around by the Islanders and Capitals and frustrated fans but was looking toward a bright near future.

Then: Boom!

The Rangers fired team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton with three games remaining in the season, one of the most shocking New York sports house-cleanings in memory, given the timing and victims.

In a release, MSG Sports executive chairman James Dolan thanked Davidson and Gorton for their efforts but said, "In order for the team to succeed in the manner our fans deserve, there needs to be a change in leadership."

Davidson built years’ worth of goodwill among fans during of his time as a Rangers goaltender and TV analyst, and Gorton had received mostly positive reviews for his rebuild.

So, what happened? The real story behind this sort of shocker tends to require time to seep out, so we should know more in a week, a month or a year than we do now.

But the fact it followed a series of recent humiliations surely did not help, the nadir coming on Monday when the Capitals’ Tom Wilson threw around and/or pummeled various Rangers, who seemed powerless to respond.

The league did not help with its inadequate $5,000 fine and non-suspension of Wilson the next day, which led directly to at an embarrassing, 1970s-style spectacle early in Wednesday night’s rematch at the Garden.

There were six fights in the first five minutes, including three separate ones at the drop of the puck. The first time Wilson came onto the ice, Brendan Smith immediately went after him. There were 100 minutes of penalties assessed in the first period.

Good for the Rangers for standing up for themselves, not so good for the league to have put them in that position.

Despite Wednesday night’s forceful response, the No. 1 offseason priority will be adding more toughness to the roster.

As former Rangers captain Mark Messier put it on ESPN New York radio: "In my opinion, if you’re going to win, you’ve got to be able to win in the street and in the alley. I particularly would not have built a team that didn’t have answers in this regard."

Now what? The new president and GM, Chris Drury, could well turn out to be the right guy to carry this ball into the end zone from the 10-yard line.

"Chris is a very sought-after executive and a strong leader, who has proven himself to be one of the top young minds in hockey," Dolan said. "We are confident he will effectively guide the team to ensure the long-term success we promised Rangers fans."

The circumstances of his elevation were bizarre and messy, but that doesn’t mean this will not work out well in the end.

He is only 44, has been coveted by other organizations and was ready to step up to the big chair.

He has won championships as a player everywhere from Little League baseball to NCAA hockey to the NHL and knows the Rangers inside and out.

Drury’s new status also figures to be good news for coach David Quinn, whom Drury backed for the job in 2018.

So, again, this was not the way one might want to go about getting a big promotion, but it is done, and perhaps by this time next year it all will make perfect sense.

But on Wednesday, little seemed to make sense at the Garden, from the front office bombshell to the NHL-driven ridiculousness on the ice.