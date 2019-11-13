Islanders fans might never forgive John Tavares for leaving them two summers ago and surely will remind him of that when he takes the ice for the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday night.

But now that we are well into Year Two of this divorce, it is fair to say that at least from the perspective of the teams and players, both sides are living happily ever after, thank you.

Tavares has a contract worth $11 million per season, is playing for his hometown team and is coming off career highs in goals and points. He even welcomed his first child, a son, two months ago.

The Islanders reached the second round of the playoffs last season and entered Wednesday night on a 12-game points streak.

“When I left, I never wished anything poorly on anybody,” Tavares told Newsday after a morning meeting. “I just made a decision that I thought was the best for myself and my career.

“Great bunch of guys over there, and obviously really good hockey players who have done a great job in the time since I’ve left. I think it’s a credit to them staying with it, their work ethic, the type of people they are and the type of hockey players they are.”

Tavares missed seven games this autumn with a broken finger, so before Wednesday he had played in only 12 of the Leafs’ 19 games, totaling five goals and six assists.

He said his comfort level in Toronto is mostly complete now.

“Once you spend more time in a place, the more comfortable you get with your surroundings and your daily life and what comes with it, so certainly there’s that,” he said. “It’s a different year. It’s a different journey, different ups and downs so far.”

Tavares twice visited to the Coliseum last season. In February, he was bombarded with fans’ vitriol throughout a 6-1 Leafs loss. In April, the booing subsided a bit and he scored the winning goal in a playoff-berth-clinching 2-1 victory.

Might Homecoming No. 3 — his only return this regular season — seem more like a normal game?

“I mean, I spent a lot of time here, so there’s still a lot of memories coming back,” he said. “I see a lot of people that made a big impact on my life. A lot of that is still there, but as best I can, yeah, I go out there and try and play it as [just] another game.”

Asked whether his experience last season affected how he views his nine seasons as an Islander, Tavares said, “No, not really. It’s a very passionate fan base that loves their Islanders. So I just try to go out there and play.

“I think I’ve said a lot about the impact playing here made on my life and how much I enjoyed it. So it is what it is. I just try to go out there and focus on being at my best and helping the Maple Leafs.”

Some of Tavares’ teammates were shocked by the level of fan anger in February, and their performance seemed to be affected more than that of Tavares himself.

His linemate, Kasperi Kapanen, said Wednesday even he was getting “wound up” that night.

“I couldn’t imagine what Johnny felt like,” Kapanen said. “He handled it really well. He handled it like a pro. Obviously they were a little bit sour about it, but that’s just hockey when people are passionate.”

Kapanen called it a “one-of-a-kind moment, for sure . . . Obviously, the first night was crazy.”

Toronto coach Mike Babcock sought to downplay Tavares’ return, saying, “That’s a dead-and-buried kind of thing. He’s been through it . . . He spent a long time here. He probably knew a good restaurant to go to last night. It’s easier for him that way.”

Tavares has been duly impressed by the Islanders’ hot start.

“They’ve picked up right where they left off from last year and continued to build on it," Tavares said. "They’ve gotten off to a great start and been one of the best teams in the league."

Tavares is so good at hockey it would be silly to argue the Islanders are better off without him. But remember one of the loudest, meanest chants he heard last season: “We don’t need you!”

Apparently not.