Good news, baseball fans?

To mark what would have been Opening Day on Thursday, MLB will offer a multi-platform initiative it has dubbed “Opening Day at Home.”

All 30 teams will be featured in classic games across MLB digital properties, including MLB.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, with the promise of a victory for all 30.

Aaron Boone’s walkoff home run in Game of 7 of the 2003 ALCS will be the Yankees’ entry, streaming at 2:30 p.m. The Mets’ victory over the Dodgers in Game 5 of the 2015 NLDS is scheduled for 6 p.m.

MLB Network, meanwhile, will show memorable Opening Day games on television, starting at 1 p.m. with Derek Jeter’s first career opener for the Yankees in 1996. And MLB.tv has opened up its archive of games from 2018 and ’19.

All of which is fine and dandy, as far as it goes. But this sort of programming plan, which has come to dominate the schedules of sports media outlets across the continent, mostly has failed to raise the pulse of fans.

That is because it is a reminder of the extremely perishable nature of sports content.

While shut-in Americans who need a break from news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic are spending their family time watching and re-watching favorite movies and TV shows, most sports fans are adrift.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sure, many of us are watching and enjoying the old stuff in small doses, and TV folks are doing what they can to enhance that experience, such as MSG Networks having Islanders live tweet during replays of games played earlier this season.

CBS scored big in that area on Sunday when Kansas coach Bill Self ended a 10-month Twitter hiatus to live tweet during a replay of the Jayhawks’ victory over Memphis in the 2008 NCAA Tournament final.

The usually staid Self had some fun with it. “I feel pretty good about this one,” he joked in his first post.

Mario Chalmers live-tweeted his game-tying three-pointer that sent the game into overtime for Kansas, and all weekend other stars of NCAA Tournaments past commented on their exploits as they watched TV.

CBS got respectable viewership for its slate of old championship games last weekend, topped by Villanova’s 2016 victory over North Carolina on Sunday, which averaged 1.1 million, down from 17.8 million when the game first aired.

But those sorts of falloffs are obvious, and no one’s fault. We’re all trying to do the best we can here.

ESPN has a greater challenge than most because of its many hours to fill across many platforms. But it also has an edge in having so much non-event programming, from old documentaries to Scott Van Pelt’s nightly information / group therapy sessions on the late “SportsCenter.”

As for ratings, though, yuck.

ESPN declined to provide any, and other national and local network spokespeople seemed a little queasy about the topic this week. Let’s call them “modest” and leave it at that. But by all means, keep trying, everyone!

Here is one idea to expand programming options: YES, SNY and MSG could start showing more losses by home teams on “classic” replays, something that to this point has been an extreme rarity.

In 2009, the Mets ended a 361-game winning streak on SNY replays when the network showed Game 1 of the 1969 World Series, which the Mets lost before winning four straight over the Orioles.

I asked Tom Seaver about it at the time, and he thought the whole thing was silly. “We still won four games to one, no matter how you shuffle them," he said, and encouraged all local sports channels to loosen up.

“Oh, God,” he said, “it's in the record books, for crying out loud!"