The Jets’ Todd Bowles is the dean of New York-area head coaches/managers among the nine teams in the traditional four major North American sports, now that the Rangers have fired Alain Vigneault.

That is strange enough, given that since being hired in January of 2015 Bowles is tied with me, you, Mr. Magoo and Ben McAdoo in career playoff victories.

At least McAdoo made it to a playoff game, though. Which brings us to a matter that is even stranger than the recent volatility in the area’s coaching ranks: Not one of the current baseball, football, basketball or hockey head coaches or managers has so much as led a team into a playoff game.

You could look it up, as Casey Stengel might have said when, even as he managed bad Mets teams in the 1960s, he could claim a wee bit of postseason success in pinstripes the previous decade.

We are looking at you, Bowles, Pat Shurmur, Aaron Boone, Mickey Callaway, Jeff Hornacek, Kenny Atkinson, Doug Weight and John Hynes. (The Rangers’ head coaching position currently is vacant, so TBD on that.)

Some had chances elsewhere, some are new, but all are playoff newbies in their current roles.

As far as I can tell, the last time New York has been in this situation was in 1961, when there were only five teams in play, not nine, during a period in which there was no National League baseball team in New York.

As of that September, the Yankees’ Ralph Houk, Giants’ Allie Sherman, Titans’ Sammy Baugh, Knicks’ Eddie Donovan and Rangers’ Doug Harvey never had led a team into a playoff game.

The current absence of playoff coaching experience will have a shelf life of less than a week, as Hynes’ Devils open the playoffs against the Lightning and their cast of a thousand former Rangers on Thursday.

(Yes, I am aware that Jesse Marsch of the Red Bulls and Patrick Vieira of NYCFC have playoff coaching credentialS and that MLS has a strong following and that soccer is growing by the decade. No offense intended.)

But what really matters here is what all of the above signifies in the bigger picture, and that is a historically lousy stretch of local sports performance.

May 4 will mark 2,281 days since the Giants won Super Bowl XLVI, making this the longest drought between major pro sports titles around here — and you can include Major League Soccer and the WNBA in this, too — since 1905-21, when the New York baseball Giants won their first and second World Series.

This will surpass a stretch from the Yankees’ victory in the 1962 World Series to the Jets’ in Super Bowl III.

But there is a silver lining for New York-area fans: Sometimes novices turn out just fine.

Houk won the 1961 World Series in his first year as a manager. Sherman led the Giants to the NFL Championship Game, in which they lost to the Packers on New Year’s Eve in 1961.

Harvey, a player/coach, led the Rangers to their only playoff appearance in an eight-year stretch in 1962.

Eventually, one of these guys has to bring us a title, even if they are new at this, right?

Boone was supposed to be that guy, but maybe it will be Callaway, now 7-1 and a strong contender for NL Manager of the Year five percent of the way into the season.

If not, there always is football season. Bowles has all the experience around here, after all.