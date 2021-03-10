NBC has spent a decade-and-a-half as the NHL’s dutiful dating partner, always showing up on time, polite and dressed properly, making Mom and Dad comfortable before evenings out that did not end too late.

And yet, many in and around hockey never could quit the flashier, sexier, more distracted option always lurking at the cool kids’ table.

They pined for a lost era before a messy breakup with "SportsCenter," when it took less than Mathew Barzal scoring from between his legs to make the nightly highlights.

Now, after all these years, ESPN is back in hockey’s life, ready to sign a new seven-year contract that will return the sport to the Worldwide Leader in a big way for the first time since Alexis Lafreniere was 2 years old.

The deal, not yet announced but first reported by SportsNet, reportedly would give ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+ regular access to games, including four Stanley Cup Finals between 2022 and 2028.

The NHL already has a programming arrangement with ESPN+, a fast-growing streaming service that would continue to play a big part in the coverage. But even in 2021, being on national TV still matters.

So ESPN it is, with details to come, including announcers. Some of the network’s longtime advocates for the sport, including Long Islanders Steve Levy and Linda Cohn, plus John Buccigross, presumably will be part of it.

But the network will have to tap into other sources of voices, the field for which will become clearer once the league announces the other part of its network TV partnership — with NBC still a favorite to stay involved.

The Peacocks have carried hockey since 2005-06, and have done right by the sport, which often gets lost in the shadows of football, basketball and baseball.

That became even more true when NBC consolidated the broadcast and cable rights and made hockey the centerpiece of its NBCSN cable arm. It even gave us Mike "Doc" Emrick as the voice of the sport until this season.

But NBC plans to phase out NBCSN later this year, and if it does retain hockey the sport is expected to move primarily to another of the company’s cable outlets, USA Network, as well as its Peacock streaming service.

NBC has been paying about $200 million per year for the NHL for the past decade, a number that inevitably was set to rise when the deal expired at the end of this season.

That led to speculation the league would split its rights deals, and that part of that would land with ESPN, which like everyone else in the content business is forever hungry for, well, content.

The NHL works well as a hybrid product that is big enough to justify an occasional national broadcast television presence and small enough to work well as a gateway to signing up streaming subscribers.

What does all this mean for the local teams? Pretty much the same thing as in the NBC-exclusive days.

ESPN will overexpose the Rangers and other strong brands from the Original Six and places where Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin play, and it will underexpose the ratings-challenged Islanders.

But that’s OK. What matters for NHL fans is that even if ESPN’s eyes forever wander to shinier subjects such as LeBron James interviews, NFL quarterback contracts and Nick Saban rants, hockey is back on its dance card.

Don’t stay out too late, kids!