ARLINGTON, Texas – The Giants visited AT&T Stadium on Sunday night facing what many deemed a must-win, what with losing their opener and ghosts of early season losing streaks haunting their dreams – and those of their fans.

But regardless of the outcome against the Cowboys, a game in which they looked bad early and trailed 10-0 at halftime, they came here with at least something from Week 1 to feel good about regarding their intermediate-term prospects.

Eli Manning is a short-term question and Saquon Barkley a long-term one, but in between no one is more important than receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is in his NFL prime and against the Jaguars looked ready for prime time.

Beckham again showed flashes early against the Cowboys, catching a pass to convert a third-and-4 and starting a drive with a 12-yard reception in the first quarter.

But in the first half the Giants had trouble getting him the ball consistently, relying heavily on short passes in general and plays to Barkley in particular. Beckham was targeted four times and made two catches for 20 yards.

Beckham is 11 months from breaking an ankle and one month from signing a five-year, $95 million contract that made him the world’s highest-paid wideout, despite the fact the Giants had not seen him play in a preseason game.

He looked remarkably like Odell Beckham Jr. in the opener, catching 11 passes for 111 yards, drawing two penalties and according to the NFL averaging 4.6 yards of separation – best among players targeted at least 10 times in Week 1.

Beckham said on Thursday that he came out of the experience . . . sore.

“First time in, whatever how many days it was, 300 something, getting hit out there,” he said. “I felt good to make it out, but I was feeling it.”

That is understandable, and not a major concern at this stage. The important thing was that the Giants took a major financial chance on Beckham, and had to feel very good about what they saw the first time out.

“I worked hard to get back to where I’m at now, and I want to work even harder to get even further,” he said.

The Giants went all-in on winning this season when they stuck with Manning, 37, and used the No. 2 overall pick in the draft on a running back in Barkley.

We shall see if that pays off. But even if it does not and there is a new quarterback in town a year or two from now to start all over again, having Beckman be Beckham is hugely important in both football and marketing terms.

Like his shtick or not, he is a superstar, and this is show biz. Early on, Beckham has spoken and acted like a more mature man, and that should bode well if he can keep that up while not losing his mojo on the field.

Asked on Thursday whether his body can handle being targeted 15 times a week, he said, “I wouldn’t mind. It is what it is. If that’s what the plays are getting called, it’s honestly at a point of whatever it’s going to take to help this team. If I need to get 15, then I need to do the most with those 15.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Shula said on Thursday that no matter how much separation Beckham gets, there is a “fine line” between taking advantage of his separation and forcing the ball to him.

“Then all of a sudden you have Saquon back there as well,” Shula said. “You can say, ‘Well, did you give him enough carries?’ So those are all good questions to answer and I think that as we move forward we’ll continue to [answer].”

Based on the early going against the Cowboys, the Giants will have many questions to answer, and will need every person necessary to answer them. Beckham at least gives them some hope.