Even in a 56-game sprint, the Islanders’ journey has grown a bit stale. They ebb and flow, struggle to score, add veterans, do a standings dance with the Capitals and Penguins and . . . just wake us in mid-May, will ya, guys?

In the meantime, the most interesting New York hockey team of the moment is the one built for the near future more than the present.

Will the Rangers catch the Bruins for an East Division playoff spot? Entering Tuesday night’s visit to the Islanders, they remained a longshot, even after four consecutive victories over the Devils’ jayvee squad.

Problem was, Boston also had won four in a row, had a four-point lead on the Rangers and had played two fewer games.

But in this case, making the playoffs is of secondary concern. Competing for the playoffs is the point, as the young Blueshirts continue to deliver on the organization’s famed "we’re rebuilding" letter of Feb. 8, 2018.

That letter was one of the more unusual moments in recent New York sports history, and its legacy depends on how all this plays out.

So far, so good, as the Rangers continue to make progress using a roster with an array of talent age 25 and under, from goaltender Igor Shesterkin to emerging star defenseman Adam Fox, who is from Jericho.

The ages of the players on the "Kid Line" seem like a misprint. Alexis Lafreniere is 19. Kaapo Kakko is 20. Filip Chytil is 21. Also: Vitaly Kravstov is 21. Recently signed, not-yet-in-the-lineup Zac Jones is 20. You get the idea.

The Rangers have leaned on their veterans lately, and coach David Quinn has been careful about how he doles out ice time for the young guys, who have been inconsistent.

Brendan Smith, 32, one of the older players charged with helping the youngsters along, said, "Obviously, there’s a learning curve, but I think they’ve handled it really well, and I like where their games are going.

"There will be lulls with any younger player, but I think they’ve done a good job of being in the moment and playing at a high level."

The fact the team has been in must-win mode for a long time and entered Tuesday on an 8-1-2 stretch will provide valuable experience and useful player assessments for management and coaches.

Would making the playoffs, ensuring at least one more postseason game than last year’s desultory, qualifying-round sweep by the Hurricanes, be even better?

Of course. But trust the process, for now.

In an interview on Newsday's’ "Island Ice" podcast, NBC analyst Pierre McGuire raved about the state of the rebuild, and of the next wave of Rangers soon headed to an NHL rink near you.

"I’ll tell you one team that I wouldn’t want to play long term would be the New York Rangers," McGuire said, later adding, "This team is just scratching the surface. If you think they’re good now, wait for two years from now."

Coming close will not cut it next season, when the bill for that 2018 letter comes due and the Rangers must make their first non-COVID-expanded postseason field since 2017.

Fans have been patient, as New York fans go, but there are limits. And come next spring that limit will be at hand.

The good news for the Rangers is that they seem equipped for the task. It has been interesting watching them over these past few weeks get ready for what is to come.

But that’s April. Come May, it will be the Islanders’ turn to show what they can do when it really counts. There is no rebuild there. The Islanders are built to win now.