ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Two years and 26 games in, what do we know about Sam Darnold? Not enough.

It could be worse, of course. The Jets might have used the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft – 29 spots ahead of Lamar Jackson, if you are scoring at home – on a quarterback who seemed overmatched on or off the field.

Darnold certainly is not that.

But it could be better. The Jets could have a guy like, well, Lamar Jackson.

So here we are, which is . . . unclear. Sunday’s 13-6 victory over the waiting-for-the-playoffs-to-start Bills at New Era Field made the Jets 6-2 in the second half of the season, which is good. But it also was the second win in a row in which the offense mostly tried not to mess up as the defense dominated.

Darnold was mediocre on a wet afternoon that made throwing footballs tricky, going 23-for-36 for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with a second Bills pick that was erased by a penalty.

He would have had a second touchdown pass if not for an unsightly underthrow to an open Daniel Brown in the end zone.

“It was a bad throw,” he said later. “I was going out to my left and it was just one of those throws that I’d like to have back.”

There were others. Still, during the final eight games Darnold had 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions. In the first half of the season, when he missed three games because of illness, he had six touchdowns and nine interceptions.

But the Jets need more than a heady game manager who has learned to limit turnovers, and who shows flashes of the sublime, as in TD passes this month to Jamison Crowder against the Ravens and Robby Anderson against the Steelers.

They need a star. If that does not happen by this time next season, it might not, even though he only is 22.

The good news is that he will begin Year 3 with the same head coach/quarterback guru in place, with Adam Gase having been guaranteed a second season by CEO Christopher Johnson.

In theory, that is a big bonus. Darnold thinks so.

“Having stability is important,” he said. “To be able to walk into next year knowing the offense we’re going to be running, it’s great.”

He added, “It’s always the play-caller learning the quarterback, the quarterback learning the play-caller . . . We’ve grown so much, and I love playing for Adam and know that he’s always going to put us in a really good situation.”

I told Darnold that many journalists and fans still are unsure just how good he can be, which he presumably knew already, then asked whether he knows how good he can be.

“I’ve always been confident in myself and my abilities,” he said. “It’s about going out there and playing consistent football.”

Darnold uses the “c” word often, and consistency surely would help. But this is about more than that. It is about elevating one’s game from “good enough to start in the NFL” to “good enough to win a championship.”

We shall see. But there is no turning back in the short term, so Sam it is.

Asked how he thought he had played Sunday, he said, “I feel like I always kind of walk away wanting more, but at the same time I didn’t play my best but played good enough to win, and that’s all that matters.”

Sort of. It was good enough on a day when the Bills rested many regulars and pulled their quarterback, Josh Allen (the seventh pick in the 2018 draft) before the first quarter was over.

Darnold said he “learned a ton” this season, and teammates seem to agree. Le’Veon Bell, who used to play with Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, said “Sam grew up” in 2019, especially in the mental part of the game.

“I’m eager to see how much he grows going into next year, too,” the running back said. “He’s going to get a lot more comfortable when we really slow it down in the offseason, OTAs, minicamps. It’s going to be fun.”

It had better be.